FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 6, 2020

Alliance for the Wild Rockies Files Lawsuit to Stop Logging and Burning Project in Rocky Mountain Front Inventoried Roadless Area

by

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies filed a lawsuit on April 3rd in Federal District Court in Great Falls, Montana to stop the Elk Smith Project on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.  The project seeks to non-commercially log and/or burn 10,331 acres in the Elk and Smith Creek drainages about 100 miles south of Glacier National Park, along the world-famous Rocky Mountain Front.  The area is naturally regenerating from the 1988 Canyon Creek fire with the trees now about 16 feet tall.  All 10,331 acres are in an Inventoried Roadless Area.

Grizzly bears, lynx, and wolverines inhabit the area proposed for logging and burning and all are listed or proposed for listing under the Endangered Species Act.  But a published, peer-reviewed scientific journal article in the Canadian Journal of Zoology found that wolverines were less likely to occur at sites with oil and gas exploration, forest harvest, or burned areas. Additionally,  field studies on this National Forest have documented declining detections of carnivores during the past several winters after large-scale logging along Telegraph Creek and the Continental Divide south of MacDonald Pass about 100 miles south.

It is crystal clear that the Forest Service must analyze the effects of the project on wolverines and consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for this project given our recent court victory on this same issue on the North Hebgen timber sale on the western border of Yellowstone National Park.  Both failures are in clear violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Wolverines are proposed for listing under the Endangered Species Act and if we want to prevent their extinction, we need to quit destroying and chronically disrupting their habitat.  The Roadless Rule prohibits cutting trees in roadless areas except for very limited circumstances, which are not present here.

The Forest Service’s own documents — which the agency decided not to disclose to the public in the Environmental Analysis — show the area has not significantly departed from historic natural conditions. The Forest Service’s 2010 Landscape Assessment actually found that 58% of the landscape is within the historic range, and only 5% of the landscape has experienced a significant departure from historic conditions. Yet the Forest Service did not disclose this inconvenient fact to the public.

More specifically, the Landscape Assessment map indicates that little, if any, of the Project area has significantly departed from historic conditions. Instead it appears that at least a portion of all or most of the tree-cutting units for the Project occur in an area that is within historic range.
The Project also violates the Forest Service’s own Forest Plan standards for lynx habitat. The agency claims it is exempt from these standards because the entire project area is allegedly in the “Wildland Urban Interface.”  However, instead of using the required Wildland Urban Interface map from the Tri-county community wildfire protection plan, the Forest Service just made up its own Wildland Urban Interface.  Just as the agency recently admitted this was illegal to do on the Telegraph logging project, another timber sale we sued the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on

, it is also illegal in this case.  It’s also very important to know that there is one house in the middle of the project area and the homeowners who live there submitted comments opposing the project.

It seems that the majority of the community is against this project.  Fearing a loss of early snowpack due to deforestation, the Fort Shaw Irrigation District submitted comments saying that it “adamantly opposes” the project.

The Greensfield Irrigation District also commented:
“Erosion, and subsequently water quality, are issues which are directly related to deforestation and loss of ground cover. The Elk-Smith Project Preliminary Analysis document fails to adequately assess the long-term environmental impact that these burns will have regarding progressive soil erosion and sedimentation; and the promotion thereof.”

The Greensfield Irrigation District continued, “In theory, water supply or overall basin runoff yields will be impaired as a result of a loss of the forest canopy. Tree stands, regardless of maturity, shelter snow packs from the devastating effect of sublimation. Warm, dry winds can decimate and diminish the snow- water content of snow packs thereby decreasing the quantity of water or basin yield. Irrigation districts such as GID rely exclusively on the amount of water emanating from the mountains to satisfy our water rights. The Elk-Smith Project Preliminary Analysis document fails to adequately assess or quantify the long-term environmental and economic impacts that the proposed burns will have on the loss of water availability and basin yield due to increased sublimation.”

It’s unfortunate that we have to go to court to ensure that the Trump administration follows existing law.  But we’re talking about the Rocky Mountain Front here, an area described as the American Serengeti because of its incredible wildlife.  Furthermore, this area would be designated as wilderness under the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act, which currently has 15 sponsors in the Senate and 44 sponsors in House of Representatives.  We simply have to go to court for the sake of future generations and the survival of the grizzly bear, wolverines and lynx.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Mike Garrity

Mike Garrity is the executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 06, 2020
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies Files Lawsuit to Stop Logging and Burning Project in Rocky Mountain Front Inventoried Roadless Area
Stephen Cooper
“The Soul Syndicate members dem, dem are all icons”: an Interview with Tony Chin
Weekend Edition
April 03, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Omar Shaban
Gaza’s New Conflict: COVID-19
Rob Urie
Work, Crisis and Pandemic
John Whitlow
Slumlord Capitalism v. Global Pandemic
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Strange Things Happening Every Day
Jonathan Cook
The Bigger Picture is Hiding Behind a Virus
Paul Street
Silver Linings Amidst the Capitalist Coronavirus Crisis
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Control of Nature
Louis Proyect
COVID-19 and the “Just-in-Time” Supply Chain: Why Hospitals Ran Out of Ventilators and Grocery Stores Ran Out of Toilet Paper
Kathleen Wallace
The Highly Contagious Idea
Kenneth Good
The Apartheid Wars: Non-Accountability and Freedom for Perpetrators.
Andrew Levine
Democracy in America: Sorry, But You Can’t Get There from Here.
Ramzy Baroud
Tunisia Leads the Way: New Report Exposes Israel’s False Democracy
David Rosen
Coronavirus and the State-of-Emergency Pandemic
Matthew Stevenson
Will Trump Cancel the Election? Will the Democrats Dump Joe?
Ron Jacobs
Seattle—Anti-Capitalist Hotbed
Michael T. Klare
Avenger Planet: Is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mother Nature’s Response to Human Transgression?
Jack Rasmus
COVID-19 and the Forgotten Working Class
Werner Lange
The Madness of More Nukes and Less Rights in Pandemic Times
J.P. Linstroth
Why a Race is Not a Virus and a Virus is Not a Race
John Feffer
We Need a Coronavirus Truce
Thomas S. Harrington
“New Corona Cases”: the Ultimate Floating Signifier
Victor Grossman
Corona and What Then?
Katie Fite
Permanent Pandemic on Public Lands: Welfare Sheep Ranchers and Their Enablers Hold the West’s Bighorns Hostage
Patrick Bond
Covid-19 Attacks the Down-and-Out in Ultra-Unequal South Africa
Eve Ottenberg
Capitalism vs. Humanity
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 2: Panic On the Streets of Tehran
Jonas Ecke
Would Dying for the Economy Help Anybody?
Jeff Mackler
Capitalism is the Virus!
Andrew Moss
Incarceration, Detention, and Covid-19
Farzana Versey
Prayers, Piffle and Privation in the Time of Pandemic
Will Solomon
In the New Dystopia
Dean Baker
The Relative Generosity of the Economic Rescue Package: Boeing vs. Public Broadcasting
Dr. Leo Lopez, III
We Need a Lot More Transparency From the CDC
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Reflections on a Glass of Homemade Cider
Rashid Nuri
Homegrown Crisis Response: Who Grows Your Food?
Mark Luskus
Worst Case Scenario: Healthcare Workers Need Masks, ASAP
Volker Franke
The Virus That May Bring us Together
Mitchell Zimmerman
A Q & A on the GOP’s Call for Elder Sacrifice
Olfat al-Kurd
COVID-19 Could Be Catastrophic for Us: Notes From Gaza
Eileen Appelbaum - Roesmary Batt
Hospital Bailouts Begin…for Those Owned by Private Equity Firms
Nabri Ginwa
Carcinogens
Jill Richardson
Efficiency vs. Resilience
Lee Ballinger
Eddie Van Halen and the Future of Humanity
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail