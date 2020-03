by

The Messiah Wears a Corona

Walking ‘round the Navy Yard

A baking pan in hand — both

Shield and sword against the cars

Among the stars

Messiah wears a crown — a corona

The virus among us, they say may

Not be all that bad

Killing off only the old world. We

Will wake to find

A new one where

The wars will all have ended, as

A consequence

The breezes will blow clean again

Our debts won’t be forgiven

But will vanish — with the rent bills,

And the plastic,

And the traffic