Pandora’s Grail
If you visit the Brooklyn Museum
You may see their marble Pandora
Examining her jar
The same jar’s at the Met
Though carved from limestone
From Troyes —
Held by Mary Magdalene
Is that strange?
The flow/the flower/the flock
Seated on benches,
with one sleeve rolled up
As pigeons — white and grey and black —
Flap — just above the overpass
