March 5, 2020

Pandora’s Grail 

by
Pandora's Grail 
If you visit the Brooklyn  Museum
You may see their marble Pandora
Examining her jar
The same jar’s at the Met
Though carved from limestone
From Troyes —
Held by Mary Magdalene
Is that strange?
The flow/the flower/the flock
Seated on benches,
with one sleeve rolled up
As pigeons — white and grey and black —
Flap — just above the overpass
Elliot Sperber

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

March 02, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Billionaire Power and Politics
Roger Harris
Venezuela Embassy Protectors on Trial
Robert Fisk
Iran’s Coronavirus Outbreak Bizarrely Resembles the Black Death
Dave Lindorff
Saying Government-Funded Healthcare’s Too Costly is Nuts…Unless You Think the US Uniquely Can’t Do It
Vijay Prashad
Remembering the Heroism of Activist Berta Cáceres Four Years After Her Assassination: an Interview With Her Daughter
