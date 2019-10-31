  • Monthly
October 31, 2019

Plant Trees

by

Plant Trees

Children, children
Women, men
Shut the fuck up
And listen:
Debts needn’t be forgiven
To be forgotten — ha ha
The food is real
But the credit score’s not
And the planet’s ablaze
So quit the job
And head to the street
To tear it apart
from the seams
and plant beans,
and fruit trees

 

More articles by:Elliot Sperber

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

