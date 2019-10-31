We are inching along, but not as quickly as we (or you) would like. If you have already donated, thank you so much. If you haven’t had a chance, consider skipping the coffee this week and drop CounterPunch $5 or more. We provide our content for free, but it costs us a lot to do so. Every dollar counts.
October 31, 2019
Children, children
Plant Trees
Children, children
Women, men
Shut the fuck up
And listen:
Debts needn’t be forgiven
To be forgotten — ha ha
The food is real
But the credit score’s not
And the planet’s ablaze
So quit the job
And head to the street
To tear it apart
from the seams
and plant beans,
and fruit trees