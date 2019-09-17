by

Mickey Mouse Networks

Paracelsus’ peristalsis’

Plops a lot about the house

Behind the couch

We slice ‘em down

And there inside one’s Mickey Mouse

The emperor comes crawling out

My lord! we cry. It worked!

And Paracelsus bows.

We’ve caught you now!

Perhaps you’d like to say your piece

Before we push this stake straight through

The absence of your heart

Oh, please! he says

You think that works?

If only you’d look closer you’d’ve seen

I’m found in every mound of shit around

All slick and odoriferous

And so we looked. And it was so.

There he was with Genghis Khan,

George Washington, and Henry Ford

Who raised his eyes and chimed:

I am responsible for all the cars

And Hitler, as well

But, the smell was so strong

We couldn’t look long.