Mickey Mouse Networks
Paracelsus’ peristalsis’
Plops a lot about the house
Behind the couch
We slice ‘em down
And there inside one’s Mickey Mouse
The emperor comes crawling out
My lord! we cry. It worked!
And Paracelsus bows.
We’ve caught you now!
Perhaps you’d like to say your piece
Before we push this stake straight through
The absence of your heart
Oh, please! he says
You think that works?
If only you’d look closer you’d’ve seen
I’m found in every mound of shit around
All slick and odoriferous
And so we looked. And it was so.
There he was with Genghis Khan,
George Washington, and Henry Ford
Who raised his eyes and chimed:
I am responsible for all the cars
And Hitler, as well
But, the smell was so strong
We couldn’t look long.