The Last Days of Coney Island
Off in Coney Island there’s an otter
in the water
And some harbor seals in tanks
in the aquarium
And penguins and brown pelicans
Who envy all
The gliding gulls and pizza-pecking
pigeons there
And rays who pray for hurricanes
to come
and wreck their prison — some desire
Streams
of steaming blood, and floods to drown
the metropoles
Though most just want their freedom —
Want to flee from
The aquarium — as men stand on the
Boardwalk
Waving bottles, calling: Water!
I scold water!
Ice cold