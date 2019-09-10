by

The Last Days of Coney Island

Off in Coney Island there’s an otter

in the water

And some harbor seals in tanks

in the aquarium

And penguins and brown pelicans

Who envy all

The gliding gulls and pizza-pecking

pigeons there

And rays who pray for hurricanes

to come

and wreck their prison — some desire

Streams

of steaming blood, and floods to drown

the metropoles

Though most just want their freedom —

Want to flee from

The aquarium — as men stand on the

Boardwalk

Waving bottles, calling: Water!

I scold water!

Ice cold