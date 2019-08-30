by

Dreams of Mitch McConnell

Strange dreams once again last night

Among some thousands of others

I was walking through Kentucky blue-

grass chewing tobacco

Passing a neglected, empty

swimming pool

Within which Mitch McConnell, nude,

Was glued to the bottom

Walking single-file passed

One by one we spat on him

And bit by bit the spit began to rise

And Mitch, he spat as well, below

The Reaper himself

He thrashed and splashed

And after a number of hours he drowned

Someone remarked: it’s good

that Mitch Buchannon’s not around

Remember him?

And what could it mean?

Well, so much for dreams