by

The Amazon or Amazon

The Amazon or Amazon

Sea ice or ICE

This is how we get to sleep

Some nights

Thinking of a bathtub full

of vodka

Thinking of a bathtub full

of jam

Bathtubs filled with scram-

bled eggs

Or ketchup, said the president

Is all kids need to eat

And spread it on his meat

The president — whose mouth

Is but an anus

Whose tongue is but a turd

That tumbles from his lips each day

And each day they’re surprised

By this

It’s absurd

People don’t believe that

All these murderers are murderers

Despite what they read

Every day in the papers

With their bathtubs full of coffee

And their bathtubs full of juice

Their tabletops of buttered toast

Their pamplemousse

And Zeus says:

It’s the Amazon or Amazon

This planet isn’t big enough for both

It’s sea ice or ICE — pars pro toto