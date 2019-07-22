by

Hey Diddle Diddle, Like Nero We Fiddle

The dish ran away with the spoon —

They fled Saskatoon

In a hot air balloon —

When the fires engulfed all the prairies

In June.

Traveling south,

By the light of the moon,

They arrived before long in Cancun

Where one day, at noon, a baboon

With a prune,

Who was sitting outside a saloon,

Invited the two to a party that night

on a tycoon’s pontoon

(The tycoon was off, with his army of goons,

Searching for oil on Mount Cameroon).

But it wasn’t to be opportune;

A hurricane came

And swept them all off,

Leaving them marooned,

The wreckage of the pontoon strewn

On a dune near La Leche Lagoon

Where they lived out their days

You can still hear them play

The spoon and baboon swoon and croon

As the dish plays the contrabassoon