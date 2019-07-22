Hey Diddle Diddle, Like Nero We Fiddle
The dish ran away with the spoon —
They fled Saskatoon
In a hot air balloon —
When the fires engulfed all the prairies
In June.
Traveling south,
By the light of the moon,
They arrived before long in Cancun
Where one day, at noon, a baboon
With a prune,
Who was sitting outside a saloon,
Invited the two to a party that night
on a tycoon’s pontoon
(The tycoon was off, with his army of goons,
Searching for oil on Mount Cameroon).
But it wasn’t to be opportune;
A hurricane came
And swept them all off,
Leaving them marooned,
The wreckage of the pontoon strewn
On a dune near La Leche Lagoon
Where they lived out their days
You can still hear them play
The spoon and baboon swoon and croon
As the dish plays the contrabassoon