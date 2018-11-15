Pythagoras in Queens

by

From certain spots in Brooklyn but

the top can be seen

of that high rise in Queens

Its top, just like a ziggurat

Observing — no, reminding you

of all of your debt

and your servitude

And ziggurat’s from zaqaru

Akkadian for “to be high”

To be high — to be low — below

the bridge which —

as in Babylon –

really ought to be a park

a river-spanning park –

a hanging garden — yes

And there should be a ziggurat

As ziggurats are flat on top

Which you can climb

and sit and watch

The dawn break over Brooklyn

Or the sun stain the horizon pink

the moon — like a balloon — rise

When some distance is needed

from toad-minded neighbors

(Some neighbors, you know,

when you open their skull

instead of a brain

all you’ll find is a toad — a toad

inside whose skull you’ll find

another toad

Mise en abyme —

Pythagoras, Pythagoras

Did he know Anaxagoras?

He knew Anaximander, Anaximenes,

and Thales —

having spent time in Miletus

Then he traveled down to Egypt

Was admitted to the priesthood there

To study math

He knew his share

(Copernicus confessed

it was Pythagoras

Who gave him the idea) but

that thing about the beans

must be rethought

Grow them on the bridges

on the ziggurats

Why not?

Why not make things easy?

Ease —

the skies and seas

are toxic these

days

Breathing in the poison haze

It changes brains

Deforms them

into toads

It’s so — so

What can you do?

Pythagoras studied

for 22 years

When Cambyses — Cyrus’ son

attacked and banished all

the priests to the east, to Babylon

(Pythagoras from Samos

He discovered some amazing things

The theorem, though

that bears his name

that one’s Babylonian)

A decade with the magi passed

when he was freed at long last

and returned to Samos.

But things on the island

just weren’t the same

his fame was lame

the attention: a drain

a pain in the brain

What’s in an atom?

the neutron, the proton

Pythagoras left

Put his raggedy coat on

waved

and said: Antio

Stepped aboard a ship

Stepped off in Croton.

Not Croton, New York

near the Bear Mountain Bridge

But Pythagoras did talk to bears

Yes, he did.

And to snakes

And a cow

on the far side one time

of the Gulf of Taranto

A cow eating beans — which

Pythagoras found quite disturbing

This thing

with the beans

is a mighty big problem

For all Pythagoreans

Just eat them

They’ll grow on the bridges

in plots

upon the ziggurats

All over the sides and tops of buildings

Chick peas, favas,

painted ponies, kidneys,

pintos, all of those

Pythagoras did not wear robes

but trousers, some say,

like they wore in Thrace

A place named for a sorceress

The home of both Democritus

and his student, the sophist, Protagoras

Did they discuss the Cosmos

Dressed in trousers?

Wowzers

Atoms, relativity, chremata,

the commodity, the plaque

that’ll grow on your soul

preventing any passage

through the tunnels

to the after world

And how to clean it off

by thought alone

These were, inter alia, the topics

under discussion

Sitting there in dirty trousers

Just like those cro-magnon gals

Who skinned the limbs of animals

and wore them on their own legs

Like a pair of jeans

Oh it’s obscene

Xenophanes remarked somewhere

that Thracian gods

have reddish hair

You hear about Tereus, their king

Who cut out the princess

of Athens tongue?

A tongue composed of so many atoms,

Democritus declared

Protagoras says:

though we can’t really know

Pythagoras, Pythagoras

He couldn’t know Protagoras

He couldn’t know Los Angeles

Or eat a lima bean

Not that he would if he could

though they’re good

And Dr. Freud would most likely conclude

That sometimes a cave

is only a cave,

but sometimes it’s your mother

That hole in the world

out of which we all squirmed

And now we’re here

wearing trousers

Oh brother

Freud, of course, would note as well

each bean’s a seed

And the word, as we all know,

for seed is semen –

each bean is a daemon

the bridge between the divine and the human

Entirely consistent

with Pythagorean thought

Or maybe not

We open up a can of beans

it looks like a mass grave

Peeling open cans of sardines

It’s about the same

Walking through the supermarket

Punching open plastic bottles

Oil spreads across the floor

oil spill on aisle four

But do not fear, there’s no risk here

The creatures are all safely wrapped

in plastic, well-refrigerated

Hacked to pieces, sealed in cans.

No more harm can come to them

The night grinds like a garbage truck

And was that you

all dressed in blue

a slab of gum stuck to your shoe

staring out the window of the city bus

Pythagoras?

Exhorting: do not be a moron

peel your grapefruit like an orange

Is that true? Did you say that?

Pythagoras?

And was the Buranuna River

so named for the copper ore?

you hear about that one before?

you stand along its shore

and did its level drop

the flow diverted

so Cyrus the Great

and the rest of the Persians

could breach the city walls?

You hear about that thing at all?

Or how about Tenochtitlan’s chinampas?

Why not build a bunch of those

though salty the rivers

could still water things

like beans and greens

from underneath

by way of steam — evaporation

I don’t know though

could you grow

a garden on the Harlem River?

gardens on the Brooklyn Bridge?

What do you think, Pythagoras?

Is that you

collecting your salad?