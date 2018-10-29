by

PAUMANOK

If the universe is infinite

It shouldn’t be hard to imagine

a planet some place

that’s exactly like this one

with one small exception:

Walt Whitman’s alive still

and hasn’t left south Jersey

in a century

but figured, for his birthday,

he’d leave Camden

and visit his birthplace

in West Hills, Long Island

so walked the few blocks

with some fruit that he brought

to the station and just caught

the nine o clock bus

took his hat off and got

on board and sat

as they jostled along over former swamps

malarial but beautiful still then,

he thought

confined as they were

had they all sprawled off

like these strangling roads

they couldn’t be worse

he muttered

and slipped to sleep

and dreamt of finding bones

in his potatoes.

Hours later, waking,

as the bus was slowly inching

through the tunnel named for Lincoln

he considered this insult

inspecting his nails

as they crept through the pipe

till they rolled down a ramp

pulled and parked in a spot

And he climbed from his seat

and then up to the street

walking well for a person

two centuries old

with his brown bag of fruit

to Penn Station

The railroad

He rode it to Hicksville

from aptly-named Hicksville

he traveled to West Hills

on foot through the traffic

his beard like a cloud

flowing well past his knees

out of which – like a genie –

he seemed to emerge

and soon word had spread

old Walt Whitman returned

As he strode through the town

a crowd formed about him

surrounded he wavered

a pillar of smoke

and, acknowledging that

he was trapped

he spoke:

It’s been years

since I’ve visited home

caused no minor eruption

of shouts of affection

it isn’t the way I remember

I’ve grown old my friends

have all been gone

for many generations when

your great grandparents

were but children

I was old already then

And I have changed my views

on many things

I’ve seen the introduction

of the railroads

and the damage

that the highways wrought

the cities’ great putridities

we feel have been extinguished

although feeling isn’t thinking

for their forms have but

transmogrified

The public peace –

how can there be a public

or a private peace

amidst such pollution – the noise

desecration of air, lungs, bodies

of water

all of the harm

that we do one another

peace would be advanced far more

through loafery

for people work excessively

are sick from working – twice:

from work

as well as from its product, but

alone a work reduction

would be grossly insufficient

for without a proper cleaning

of this mess

of the cities, the slums, the sprawl

the soil, the seas, of the air itself

and the rotten relations

of exploitation of soil

and neighbor alike

it is still a desecration

of all forms of life

Am I the only one who sees

incessant mutilation

formerly bucolic fields

and meadows deformed

the oceans and the fish all sick

the hoarded riches more obscene

more filthy than the streets

of all their necessary slums –

it’s a total disgrace

what we’ve done to this place –

this public war – not public peace

and so must cease as I

must too, he said

as the women and men and children

applauded, dispersed, discussed

what gift to get

him for his bicentenary

and Whitman slipped away to drink

a glass of tea

The heat, I take that energy,

as from the sun itself, why not?

he asked as he set down his cup

and heard the crowd’s decision

what they’d give him

they would crown Walt Whitman

king of all Long Island

all four counties

Montauk’s tip to Queens

and Brighton Beach

Surprising very many in attendance

he accepted

and declared he was prepared

to clean

To shut down the Expressway,

and the Parkway, all the

on ramps and the off ramps

would be henceforth

blocked by bollards

to keep out the cars

and benches

every twenty yards

on either side would make it fine

and just like that it’s turned

into an island-spanning park.

Hell, in the center there’s

already quite a strip of grass

and flowers, trees

let’s stretch that out

along each single mile of it

leaving lanes for bicycles

the Brooklyn Bridge to Montauk

bike race isn’t yet in place

but will be

that was his first act as king

His second act was bicycling

from West Hills to Fort Greene –

at every place along the way

enormous crowds acclaimed

his proclamations of peace

had filled the streets

and soon he was climbing

the monument’s steps

a granite hill rising up

out of the sea

of people applauding

and reaching the top he announced

his decree –

since all the land was his, as king,

collecting rent

would forthwith cease

together we’ll endeavor, old

Walt Whitman said,

a new and better way to live

The third decree concerned

Fort Greene and every other

park as well whose bounds

he commanded expanded

Twenty blocks in each direction

Who’d object to such a thing?

to step outside to find

instead of cars and heaps of trash

a cabbage or a melon patch

or trees perhaps and grass

Well, far more than you’d think

Though still a small minority

and this is a democracy

regardless of my sovereignty

constraints must be imposed,

you know, on wicked things

like poverty and property –

two aspects of one unity –

and how will this be realized?

perhaps it will be organized

according to a system I devised

comprised of colleges

one in every neighborhood

and that’s where we’ll produce

the food and housing, electricity,

the transportation, sanitation,

medical facilities,

schools for making movies,

and departments for the parks,

departments for putting out fires

departments developing bicycle tires

everything a democratic college

federation requires

not for profit, or exchange –

but for free, i.e., for its own sake

a real high probability

that all of this is happening

in outer space someplace

if it’s, in fact, the case

that this old universe is infinite