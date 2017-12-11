Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
It’s your last chance to make a tax-deductible donation to CounterPunch in 2017. Help us gear up to fight the status-quo in 2018! Every dollar counts!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 11, 2017

Foreign Proxies Prematurely Boast “Mission Accomplished” in Syria

by

by

Beirut

George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished!” boast takes its name from a banner that was displayed on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during his May 1, 2003 televised address.It referred to his claimed victory in Iraq fourteen years ago. In a less publicized incident, US Defense Secretary Rumsfeld also declared an end to combat operations referring to “Mission Accomplished” in Afghanistan on May 1, 2003, a few hours before Bush’s Iraq announcement.

For critics of these wars, the grandstanding remains symbols of unrealistic goals, missed perceptions and political cynicism. Anti-war activists questioned the realism of Bush’s “major combat” statement which came to symbolize the irony of declaring victory relatively shortly after the start of America’s fourth longest war.

History repeats, more often than many of us prefer, especially in geopolitical contexts wherein regional hegemony is the objective being sought. This appears to be the case with respect to Syria and recent several, some disparate, declarations of victory by foreign “Resistance” armies and their sectarian leaders who have no intention of leaving Syria. “Devine Victory” is again theirs, or so they assure restive populations back home. The latter who increasingly question the needless deaths of their fellow citizens, sons, brothers, husbands, and fathers. And the squandering of their country’s limited personal incomes in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan and Lebanon, as nearly half a million civilians have died in Syria with increased civilian killing the past two months. They ask what has any country benefited from the wanton slaughter which shows no realistic signs of ending anytime soon.

In a November 28 article by researcher and longtime Lebanese expert Hanin Ghaddar titled “The Regional Dimensions of Hariri’s Resignation“, she wrote that “earlier this month, while Arab League foreign ministers gathered in Cairo for an emergency meeting called by Saudi Arabia to declare Hezbollah a “terrorist organization,”Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Iranian Quds Force, was declaring victory in Syria. In a video released immediately after the Cairo meeting, Soleimani is seen crossing the Iraqi-Syrian border into Bou Kamal in Deir al-Zour province, marking a milestone for Iran’s power in the Middle East.”

Soleimani’s and other Iranian leader’s declarations of Victory in Syria follow statements by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as reported by the partially Iranian funded pro-Hezbollah Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar, that: “We have won in the war in Syria.” [Also see Reuters 9/12/2017, “Hezbollah declares Syria victory, Russia says much of country won back“].

Some Hezbollah officials in Hezbollah’s security zone of South Beirut, also claim that the Party of God is itself already benefiting from its most recent “Divine Victory,” by further consolidating Iran’s power and more deeply dominating Lebanon’s governmental institutions. The results of Lebanese elections currently scheduled to be held in six months, assuming Hezbollah wins as they claim they will, would deliver to Iran yet more access to Lebanese state institutions that it already dominates, including the Office of the President, Parliament, the Lebanese Armed Forces, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) and General Security (GS).

By its prematurely declared “victory” in Syria, Iran’s leadership claims that it now has a land bridge linking Tehran to Beirut and the Mediterranean giving the Islamic Republic a permanent military corridor to share with Hezbollah. Hanin Ghaddar has also pointed out that, “While the bridge has existed in some form for some time now, this month was the first time Iran was able to exert complete control over this crucial passageway, thanks to its influence in a fractured Syria.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif declared Iran’s victory in Syria and announced that efforts to politically or militarily remove Iranian military advisers or Iranian militia fighters from Syria as part of a deal to end the war-torn country’s six-year civil war will not succeed. “The U.S. and Russia cannot decide for Iran. We are there at the request of the Syrian government,” Zarif said:. “It’s our region. It’s the Persian Gulf, not the Gulf of Mexico. We are going nowhere.”

Perhaps it was a slip of the tongue, but Zarif’s ad lib regarding the Gulf of Mexico is interesting since nearly simultaneously, Iranian warships were preparing to leave the waters of the Persian Gulf to tour another gulf–the one that lies between the U.S. and Mexico. At a time when Iran is looking to expand and modernize its military, especially its long-range missile systems, its navy commander, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, held press conference announcing that a fleet of Iranian ships would depart for the Gulf of Mexico to expand Iran’s influence.

Besides reasons of domestic consumption, the “Mission Accomplished” in Syria boasts are aimed at trying to pressure rebel forces in Syria and the civilian population to give up their fight to change Syria’s government. This as rebel forces dig tunnels and prepare for long-term asymmetric guerilla warfare that may well last years. It is much more likely according to many that the war is Syria is far from over and will likely continue for several years or longer.

Since October 2017, the killing in Syria has increased not ceased. Unwilling to give Syria to Iran, last week rebel groups shot down a regime helicopter with a guided missile near the border with Lebanon and the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

Shortly thereafter it was demonstrated yet again that Iran/Hezbollah claims that they have won the war in Syria are empty boasts. Israel has confirmed that it substantially destroyed an Iranian military base near El-Kiswah, 14 km (8 miles) south of Damascus and 31 miles east of the Golan Heights. Satellite images commissioned by the BBC show a series of more than two dozen large low-rise buildings for housing approximately 500 soldiers and vehicles. Shia fighters from several countries – including Pakistan and Afghanistan – are also in Syria under the control of the IRGC and there is growing speculation that the site was to house long term some of them while keeping them from public view. The Syrian public increasing opposes what they see firsthand daily and it is that Iran is forcibly evicting non-Shia residents, and buying up real estate in and around Damascus and Northwest Syria, near Tartus, where a Palestinian refugee camp was recently bulldozed. Much as Iran continues real estate acquisitions in South Beirut.

One of Iran’s problems, as it attempts to consolidate its control in Syria is that Israel regularly bombs its weapons convoys and depots blocking many of Tehran’s attempts to set up military outposts in Syria. And to date, there appears not to be a means to stop the increasingly frequent interdictions of its arms convoys to Lebanon. Further attempts by Iran to set up military bases and missile factories in Syria and Lebanon raise the possibility of military action by Israel, which has repeatedly warned it will not tolerate either. On this point, Moscow, some in the Syrian regime, and Washington appear to agree furthering pressuring Tehran.

Late last month, Israeli chief of staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, who recently acknowledged that Israel has attacked scores of Iranian military convoys, reiterated the Israeli demand for an Iranian retreat from Syria: “Our demand is for Iran and its militias to leave Syria. We will not accept Iranian consolidation in Syria. We will not allow any Iranian presence, we have warned them against building factories or military bases and we will not allow it.”

Iran’s silence on this latest attack speaks volumes about its expanding military dilemma in Syria. As hollow “Resistance” boasts of ‘Mission Accomplished’ appear to be fading this week, even being ridiculed in this region and by the Iranian public, Tehran is facing long odds wresting what’s left of Syria from that battered country’s people. The noble people of Syria exhibit no signs of giving up their country, culture, and heritage to those who they openly accuse in public of being would-be regional hegemonizes. Syria’s government and military, as well as Russia, Turkey and other states in the region, increasingly appear to agree.

Who would or could stop the continuing “Mission Accomplished” slaughter in Syria becomes the question of the hour across this ancient land, our globally shared cradle of civilization. This as the war evolves and we begin to witness rebels, among them a growing number of civilians, introducing new methods of warfare seeking fundamental change and gearing up for a long war to achieve justice and accountability.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Franklin Lamb

Franklin Lamb volunteers with the Lebanon, France, and USA based Meals for Syrian Refugee Children Lebanon (MSRCL) which seeks to provide hot nutritional meals to Syrian and other refugee children in Lebanon. http://mealsforsyrianrefugeechildrenlebanon.com. He is reachable c/o fplamb@gmail.com.

December 11, 2017
Oscar Oliver-Didier 
The Invisibility of Poverty in Puerto Rico
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Jerusalem Decision Risks Uniting the Entire Arab World Against the US
Uri Avnery
From Barak to Trump
Robert Hunziker
Dying Ecosystems
Paul Tritschler
The Year Without Summer
Ramzy Baroud
What Trump Has Done: The Entire US-Middle East Political Framework Just Collapsed
Francis Thicke
What Does “Organic” Mean?
Franklin Lamb
Foreign Proxies Prematurely Boast “Mission Accomplished” in Syria
Mike Whitney
Petty, Backstabbing Washington Sinks Russia’s Olympic Dreams
Mel Gurtov
The Calculated Destruction of America’s Government
David Underhill
Roy Moore Runs to Seat Protestant Pope in Senate
Sheldon Richman
The FBI is Not Your Friend
Weekend Edition
December 08, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
We the Sheeple: the Blind Reading the Blind
Ted Nace
State of Fear: How History’s Deadliest Bombing Campaign Created Today’s Crisis in Korea
Paul Street
The Burning Earth Bears Witness in California
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Operation Paperclip: Nazi Science Heads West
John W. Whitehead
John Lennon’s Most Radical Message
Patrick Cockburn
Jerusalem Explained
Gary Leupp
Jared, Jerusalem, and Possible Jail Time
Oren Ben-Dor
Jerusalem, Partition, Justice and Peace 
CJ Hopkins
The Year of the Headless Liberal Chicken
Felicia Kornbluh
Why Not a Women’s Party? 
Andrew Levine
As the “Me Too” Movement Develops, the Duopoly Divides, and Vestiges of Incoherence Remain
Pepe Escobar
The New Great Game Moves from Asia-Pacific to Indo-Pacific
Howard Lisnoff
The Rearguard Battles We Have Fought and Continue to Fight
Ishmael Reed
What Did Corporate Media Feminists Know and When Did They Know It?
Charles R. Larson
Endpaper: The Decline of Reading for Pleasure
Brian Cloughley
Bombing to Victory?
Nick Pemberton
Reason, Nuclear Weapons, and Donald Trump
Robert Fantina
Trump, Netanyahu and Israel’s Capital
Morgan Strong
Armageddon: Pence, Israel and the Evangelicals
Lee Hall
The Professor and the Poverty Tour
Julian Vigo
Opioid and Heroin Addiction in the US: the Perfect Storm of Greed and Medical Malpractice
Jill Richardson
Our Social Structure is Rigged
John Chuckman
What Trump is Doing in Jerusalem and Why He is Doing It
 Ann Garrison – Bénédicte Kumbi Ndjoko
Trafficking Desperate Black Africans from Israel to Rwanda to Libya
Sarah Anderson
The GOP Tax Plan is Igniting a Movement for a Moral Economy
Philip Doe
Colorado Politics Redux: The Great Treachery to be Found in Little Things
José Madero
Beware the Green Corporate Scam: the 100% Renewable Façade
Patrick Bobilin
Don’t Cry For Franken; Cry For This Broken System
Phil Rockstroh
Capitalism’s Failure of the Flesh: the Rise of the Robots
George Wuerthner
Time to Create a Cascade Siskiyou National Park
Ted Rall
Will President Trump Last Another Year?
Jonas Ecke
A Leftist Case for Foreign Aid
Pablo Solon
TIPNIS: the Saga for the Rights of Nature and Indigenous People
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU