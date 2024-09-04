Wrecking America and the Purpose of Nicknames for Trump

by

No matter what his advisers caution, Donald Trump cannot resist giving negative, insulting nicknames to his opponents and critics. Nor can the mass media resist reprinting them in CAPITAL LETTERS, without giving the named persons a right of reply. He gets a free ride day after day, month after month, year after year.

Trump and his pollsters think the nicknames stick in enough people’s minds to make this an effective rhetorical tactic. Trump’s favorites include “crooked Joe Biden,” or “Lying Ted Cruz,” or “Crazy Nancy Pelosi.”

The targeted politicians have chosen not to respond with their own nicknames for the mega-slanderer-in-chief, not wanting to lower themselves into his mud pile. Nor do they ask their allies to hurl similar invectives that would be compelling because they would be so accurate.

The old saying that you have to give a bully his own medicine is an “evergreen” because it works. Would the New York Times continue to repeat Trump’s slurs if he immediately got slurred back in kind? Would the television networks keep conveying Trump’s insulting nicknames were he to become enmeshed by others mocking him and hurling insults with similar frequency?

Not likely. Pretty soon Trump would realize that his foul-mouth utterances are buying a torrent of nickname backlashes. He is, you may recall, notoriously sensitive to personal criticism. Thin-skinned, he is.

One episode illustrates what can happen with a tit-for-tat response. When Trump was president, he went to a Washington Nationals baseball game, and a crowd started chanting “Lock him up.” This was after he would exhort his mass rallies to chant “Lock her up” Interestingly, the crooked Hillary chants ceased during his following rallies. Trump got a dose of his own medicine.

Without such neutralizing reciprocity, Trump will intensify his personal epithets against Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz in the remaining weeks before the November 5th election. Such a demeaning repetitive tactic is also an insult to most voters, who want candidates to focus on ways and means to improve their livelihoods, further their aspirations, and be more honest.

It is astonishing how lacking in introspection the mainstream media has been about being so used, so frequently by this failed gambling tsar who took them for such a ride in 2016. (See, NationalPopularVote.com) .

Maybe some suggested nicknames will stimulate the media to stop playing his game, as it reports his regular contempt, just to get more ratings or readers. Think of our Founding Fathers and their wishes for elevated discourse.

Accurate nicknames Donald Trump will Dislike:

1. Dumb Donald

2. Convicted Crook Donald Trump

3. Lying Donald

4. Delusional Donald

5. Dangerous Donald

6. Disgusting Donald

7. Serial Law-breaker Donald

8. Deceiver Donald

9. Loser Donald

10. Trump-serial abuser of women

11. Lazy Donald

12. Violence Inciter Donald

13. Trump-obstructor of Justice

14. Dictator Donald

15. Dictator-lover Donald

16. Weak Donald

17. Dishonest Donald

18. Deadly Donald – Early Covid Denier

19. Fake Donald

20. Tax Escapee Donald

21. Unstable Donald

22. The Lyin’ King

23. Cheating Donald

24. Low IQ DONALD

25. Racist Trump

26. Know-Nothing Donald

27. Know It All Trump

28. Insecure Donald

29. Don the Con

30. The Incompetent Trump

31. Trump the Grifter

32. Betrayer Trump

33. Greedy Trump

34. Pardon Myself Donald

35. “I am the Law” says Lawless Donald

36. Corrupt Don

37. Ignorant Don

38. Bragging Trump

39. Trump Fantasy Land

40. Daily Lawbreaking Donald

41. Egomaniacal Donald

42. The Trump Dump

There is an important utility to such nicknames. They start reminding people of what Trump did to America in his four nightmarish years at the White House. The Democratic Party still has not reminded a voting bloc with short memories about Trump’s daily lies and sugarcoating of his record – from deadly early Covid denial to corruption and self-enrichment to promoting Wall Street over Main Street to Big Business runaway controls over Americans, to climate-violence-denial, to bashing the rights of consumers and workers, to giant tax cuts to the super-rich like him, to thumbing his nose at the Constitution and the rule of law, to obstruction of justice “as a way of life” in the White House, in the words of his former aide John Bolton.

Replaying that record is a must to dissolve the fantasies Trump weaves about his glorious four-year service.

The motivating, readable, relevant book for this critical voter education is “WRECKING AMERICA: How Trump’s Lawbreaking and Lies Betray All” (2020) – the most usable book on Trump’s nightmarish term in office. Mark Green and I also wrote this paperback for any return engagement. “Lest we forget.”