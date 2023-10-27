Slavery, De-Colonization, and the Fake Binary 

by

Let the election-year shenanigans begin.

The cost of a U.S. Senate seat here in Montana has gone up since the 2020 Daines vs. Bullock race, Montana’s most expensive race ever. That’s roughly double the $70 million reportedly spent in the 2018 fiasco (Tester vs. Rosendale).

This is how American Empire selects congressional ‘representatives.’ No democratically elected senator exists in a resource colony like Montana. Senators are bought.

Citizen is just another word to describe a plantation slave, property managed as livestock. In Montana, slaves are permitted to vote. Their opinions are ignored. Meaningful participation is constrained by ballot access laws and the domination of the two ruling parties. The status quo is never truly in jeopardy.

A handful of royal ‘Christian’ bloodline families have been conquering and colonizing the Western Hemisphere since Plymouth Rock and Jamestown. The Virginia Company of London was a commercial trading corporation chartered by King James I of England in April,1606 with the object of colonizing the eastern coast of North America.

Some 417 years later, these same parasitic families (“chosen people”) continue to colonize (domesticate) the very last untrammeled lands and enslave indigenous peoples and commoners (“heathens/pagans”) globally. See: Deuteronomy 7:1 et seq. Montana is no exception. Their puppets in the U.S. Senate and House still dance to their satanic music and verse, not ours, and certainly not in harmony with Mother Nature.

Let’s get real about who, or what, threatens ‘American Democracy.’ What democracy? All the hoopla about ‘saving’ or ‘protecting our democracy’ from numerous fictitious threats leads the masses into the classic dilemma created and managed by the ruling class: The Fake Binary.

The Fake Binary manages the socio-political narrative.

The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum — even encourage the more critical and dissident views. That gives people the sense that there’s free thinking going on, while all the time the presuppositions of the system are being reinforced by the limits put on the range of the debate… – Noam Chomsky, The Common Good (1998)

Fake binary framing imposed by mainstream media presents the idea that Perspective A is the official narrative, and that Perspective B is therefore its opposite. This cleverly nullifies any discussion of any other viable options.

Typically, A and B are overly simplistic stories aimed at the hearts, not the minds, with the primary purpose of inciting the masses to regurgitate A or B ad nauseam, barring any reasoned discussion that might expose internal contradictions or logical fallacies.

A fake binary allows the ruling elite to not just manipulate the conformist normies who unquestionably obey the official narrative, but also ‘anti-establishment’ categories.

Add a little ‘gaslighting’ and Viewpoint A and Viewpoint B wind up at the same place: the status quo.

Only voluntary slaves vote to cause their masters (the elect) to be seated in authority over them. The so-called “freedom” to vote represents the volunteerism of subjection to the fictional gods of the United States (or any nation) as the master of persons/citizens. It is a false, manufactured choice that always ensures only the elect command seats of power. A vote for any candidate is merely a vote yes to keep the bloodline in power. All citizens are hirelings who prostitute to those who constitute their existence.

As slaves of empire, each one of us must set out on our own path of liberation. Trust your instincts. And always remember, de-colonization begins in the mind.