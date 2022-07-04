July 4, 2022

Sonnet for Independence Day

by John Kendall Hawkins

It’s the fourth of July and I’m blue, white, and red
in the face in shame for what we’ve become
as a nation, enfeebled by souls dead
to the spirit of cooperation.
Socrates said, Forgive them, they know not
what they do, and unlearn critical thinking,
chase chiton, and don’t question ancient rot —
and say: ‘He said so.’ You stand there blinking.
Good, but stupid, people yell out, Bernie!
But Bernie’s a Jew. We barely manage
with a Catholic. Deep State wants Ernie.
We get unctuous pussygate panache.
Me, I favor electing only queers,
not the standard issue sum of all fears.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelancer based in Australia.  He is a former reporter for The New Bedford Standard-Times.

