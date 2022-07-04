Sonnet for Independence Day

by

It’s the fourth of July and I’m blue, white, and red

in the face in shame for what we’ve become

as a nation, enfeebled by souls dead

to the spirit of cooperation.

Socrates said, Forgive them, they know not

what they do, and unlearn critical thinking,

chase chiton, and don’t question ancient rot —

and say: ‘He said so.’ You stand there blinking.

Good, but stupid, people yell out, Bernie!

But Bernie’s a Jew. We barely manage

with a Catholic. Deep State wants Ernie.

We get unctuous pussygate panache.

Me, I favor electing only queers,

not the standard issue sum of all fears.