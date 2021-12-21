Tornadoes Can Kill. So Can Amazon’s Business Model

“Listen,” they like to say. “I can do this job for you fast. I can do this job for you cheap. I can do this job for you good. Pick any two — but I can’t do all three.”

Work done fast and cheap, this folk wisdom understands, ends up sacrificing quality. Want cheap and good? That’ll cost you. Want quality on the cheap? That’s going to take a lot longer.

This wisdom has been around, in one form or another, for almost forever. But not everyone holds to it. Take billionaire Jeff Bezos, for instance. His Amazon empire prides itself on delivering on all three fronts: good results that come fast and cheap.

Does this Amazon claim hold up? Sure does on one level. The Jeff Bezos level. Amazon’s business model has produced spectacularly good results for Bezos, currently the world’s second-richest person, with a fortune hovering near $200 billion. Amazon has also produced, the company PR maintains, spectacularly good results for consumers as well. They can get, the claim goes, almost whatever they want quickly and cheaply.

What Amazon’s cheerleaders never acknowledge: For Amazon’s workers — and our broader society at large — the results from Amazon’s empire building have been anything but good.

That became particularly apparent last weekend when ferocious winds that peaked at 150 mph swept through Edwardsville in Southern Illinois, near the heart of America’s notorious “Tornado Alley,” and left six Amazon warehouse workers dead. Debris from their workplace, reports the National Weather Service, turned up “tens of miles” away.

Amazon officialdom, after the tragedy, issued the sorts of statements that corporate officials regularly issue after disasters. We’re “deeply saddened.” Such a horrible act of nature. So tragically unpredictable. Or so Amazon — and Corporate America writ large — would always like us to believe.

But the tragedy in Edwardsville should not have taken anyone by surprise, certainly not anyone who understands that good, fast, and cheap can seldom ever comfortably coexist.