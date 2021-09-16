You Reap What You Sow

President Biden, realizing that relying merely on “personal responsibility” isn’t working just issued orders requiring federal employees, contractors and those in health facilities receiving federal funding to be vaccinated. The same head-in-the-sand politicians who are resisting and condemning those common sense steps can howl all they want, but the fact is the vaccinated majority has just about had all of the baloney being shoveled out by the clueless minority they can take. And they’re now beginning to show that, as President Biden noted in his national address last week: “Our patience is wearing thin… and your refusal is costing all of us.”