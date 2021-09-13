Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
September 13, 2021
Why No One Talks About the First “9/11”
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Arendt and QAnon
9/11: The Doctrines of Bush, Obama, Trump & Biden
Central America’s Forgotten History
9/11 and the American Mind
Republicanism For The Anthropocene
September 13, 2021
Michael Hudson
The Vocabulary of Neoliberal Diplomacy in Today’s New Cold War
John V. Walsh
Biden Exits Afghanistan, Heads in the Wrong Direction
Ramzy Baroud
Hashtag ‘Untie_Our_Hands’: How Many More Palestinians Must Die for Israel’s ‘Security’?
Jason Mueller
Neoliberal Order Breakdown and the US Withdrawal from Afghanistan
Jane Braxton Little
The Dixie Fire Disaster and Me
Thomas Kilkauer – Meg Young
Killing German Cars
Binoy Kampmark
Paul Wolfowitz: Deluded and At Liberty
Kathy Kelly
To Counter Terror, Abolish War
Manuel García, Jr.
Notes on Carbon Dioxide in Global Warming, Acidified Oceans, and Weathered Rocks
Sam Pizzigati
How to Tell Your Civilization is Corrupt
Robert Fantina
Power vs. Service
Kenn Orphan
9/11: a Personal Reflection After 20 Years
Paul Strutynski
What if Science Had Evolved like Religion?
Robert Koehler
Letting the Future out of its Cage
John Perry
United States Struggles to Pick a Side in Upcoming Honduran Elections
Weekend Edition
September 10, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Eve Ottenberg
Biden Was Right to Leave Afghanistan, But Sanctions are for Sore Losers
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Strange Crusaders: Diary of the Afghan War
Vijay Prashad
Rwanda’s Military is the French Proxy on African Soil
Linn Washington Jr.
The Forgotten Black Heroes of 9/11: More Evidence of Discriminatory Denial
K. Jessica Hsu – Mark Schuller
Haitians Helping Haitians
Ron Jacobs
Nothing Good Came Out of It: 9/11 Twenty Years On
Paul Street
A 9/11 Reflection: Remember “Their” Crimes, Forget “Ours”
Martha Burk
A Chill Wind: Texas Unleashes Bounty Hunters on Women
John Feffer
Is the Imperial Game Up?
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
The Gritty Reality of Solar Power
Jonah Raskin
George Jackson: His Liberating Reading List and His Legacy
Sonali Kolhatkar
A Climate Disaster is Unfolding Before Our Eyes…And Politicians Still Refuse to Take Action
Dennis Bernstein
The Bloody US Withdrawal From Afghanistan and the Persecution of Julian Assange: an Interview With John Pilger
James C. Nelson
The Power of Privacy: the Future of Roe in Montana
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
How Can America Wake Up From Its Post-9/11 Nightmare?
Lynn Sutherland Jaskowiak – Steve Carlson
That Day in Lattimer
Dean Baker
The Economic Recovery: Where Are We Now?
Manuel García, Jr.
Belief, Truth, Science, Religion and 9-11
Mir Ali Hosseini
Why We Shouldn’t Congratulate Biden on Afghanistan
Chris Green
Noam Chomsky and the Khmer Rouge
Mark Muhich
Biden Nuclear Posture Review Must Examine Ballistic Missile Defense
James W. Carden
What Next After 20 Years of War in Afghanistan? Anatol Lieven on the U.S. Legacy and the Taliban’s Rise
John Kendall Hawkins
Ed Asner: The Grouchy ‘Marxist’: RIP
Fred A. Reed
Remembering Mikis Theodorakis
Sarah Anderson
Four CEO Pay-Related Taxes in Play on Capitol Hill
Ted Rall
20 Years After 9/11, We’re Still Morons
Fred Gardner
Notes on a Cold-Hearted Labor Day in San Francisco
Tom Engelhardt
What Really Matters in the US of A
Kim C. Domenico
To End White Supremacy, Liberals Must Surrender Liberalism to the Absolute of Love
Nicky Reid
Twenty Years of 9/11
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]