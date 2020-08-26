Let’s Expand Rooftop Solar, Not Prevent It

Recently, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) unanimously rejected a petition from an anti-renewable energy group that attempted to bring a swift and sudden end to rooftop solar across the country, including here in Montana. The issue at hand was net metering, a state policy that allows rooftop solar owners to receive credits on their utility bills for excess energy they generate and send back to the grid for their neighbors to use.

Net metering has fueled growth in Montana’s rooftop solar industry and around the country. But despite the well-known benefits of renewable energy — including financial savings, economic stimulus, and energy resilience — this policy has experienced a continuous onslaught at the state and federal level. Fortunately, FERC dismissed the punitive petition and net metering lives to fight another day, but barriers remain to Montana reaching our full rooftop solar potential.