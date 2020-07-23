FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 23, 2020

Little Apples Will Grow Again: the EU, Ireland and the Apple Tax Case

by

Last Wednesday there was a collective sigh of relief from the Irish government. The EU’s General Court had ruled against the EU Commission in their case against Ireland/Apple. The Court found that the 0.005% corporate tax rate that Apple had availed of here in Ireland did not constitute illegal state aid.

Thus, Ireland would not be receiving the €14.3 billion in back taxes that’s been sitting in an escrow account. Our Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe described the ruling as a vindication for Ireland which would ‘lead many to reassess their view of our corporation tax regime’.

The Government spent over €8.4 million of taxpayers’ money on legal/consultancy fees to successfully oppose receiving this windfall from the world’s first trillion-dollar company. It will seem like a pyric victory to many. And as regards this ruling’s potential for a reassessment of our corporate tax regime, take the words of one prominent member of the EU Parliament who was quoted in Bloomberg; ‘This is a really black day for tax justice and tax efficiency’. So, I wouldn’t be so sure that this ruling is going to repair our dismal reputation as a corporate tax.

What the case was about

The Commission’s case of illegal state aid arose because of two tax rulings our Tax authorities had given to Apple in 1991 and 2007– so called ‘sweetheart deals’ – which allowed two Irish incorporated subsidiaries to pay little to no tax on approximately €104 billion in profits. It’s important to remember that the reason the Commission initiated the case was because of a US Senate sub-committee inquiry into Apple Ireland. This first drew attention to the fact that Apple earned about 60% of its global profits here whilst paying virtually no tax.

As the Senate sub-committee pointed out, key subsidiaries of Apple had ‘no declared tax residency anywhere in the world’. In response to a sub-committee question regarding where one of its Irish subsidiaries was managed and controlled, Apple replied that it ‘has not made a determination’ but that it ‘has determined that Apple Operations Ireland [AOI] is not managed and controlled in Ireland’.

Wednesday’s ruling does not contest the fact that Ireland facilitated these arrangements that ensured the certain subsidiaries were not taxable in Ireland or anywhere else in the world – hence this tax avoidance scheme often being referred to as ‘stateless income’. It was about whether in allowing Apple to pay 0.005% constituted an act of illegal state aid.

What the case was not about

In 2016, our then Finance Minister Noonan described the Commission’s ruling as an attack on our 12.5% corporate tax rate, and hence a threat to our sovereign taxing rights. A line many of those in our leading centre right parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have largely held to. However this case was not about the right of small states to set their own corporate tax rates and attempts to frame it as such are a smokescreen. This was about a specific deal for a specific firm.

Nor was the case really about Ireland’s tax driven approach to attracting the kind of real FDI that creates actual jobs. Less than a year ago, an IMF study found that around 60% of Ireland’s FDI is what they refer to as ‘phantom FDI’, which amounts to profit shifting by multinational that’s designed to minimise their tax liabilities rather than financing productive activity. This gets nearer to the heart of the Commission’s case.

Corporate Tax avoidance: victimless crime or race to the bottom?

For some people this case may seem obscure and unimportant. So what, they might think, if we facilitated a large multinational avoiding tax due elsewhere who cares so long as they create jobs? Is that not simply the nature of tax competition? The problem is that for decades many countries have been following the old neoliberal line that low corporate tax rates equal economic success, with major tax subsidies to wealthy multinationals becoming the norm. This locks in a race to the bottom mentality.

As the academic literature shows, average corporation tax rates around the world have been falling for the last number of decades. Unfortunately, the cost of running nation states hasn’t been falling. So how do we bridge this shortfall? Well, invariably it falls on ordinary people to compensate through increases in the likes of income tax, consumption taxes, stealth taxes, and a whole host of other new taxes like carbon tax, water tax, etc.

A close up of a map Description automatically generated

Appealing the ruling and the road ahead

This case can, and I believe it will be, appealed by the Commission to the Court of Justice [ECJ]. Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, in a statement said ‘The Commission stands fully behind the objective that all companies should pay their fair share of tax’ and that it ‘will continue to look at aggressive tax planning measures’.

Whether it’s successful is another matter. But it’s worth noting that previous appeals have been successful. For instance, in 2016 the ECJ overturned a General Court ruling regarding selective tax treatment involving Spanish bank Santander – so this is not the final word.

Nevertheless, the real threat to Ireland is unlikely to be from illegal state aid cases, but from an obscure and hitherto unused element of the Lisbon Treaty [Article 116]. This article allows the Commission to make corporate tax changes at the European level without unanimous agreement of the member states. So, Ireland would not be able to link up with the other EU corporate tax haven jurisdictions like Luxembourg and the Netherlands to block such changes.

The Irish state needs to build an alternative economic model, because the current one based around low taxes, low wages and the pilfering of other countries tax receipts is fast running out of steam. My party Sinn Fein, who are Ireland’s lead opposition party, are ready to bring this about. We are prepared to build an entrepreneurial state that not only funds public services properly and allows for collective bargaining but seeks to develop a high value-added indigenous sector, based on good wages and good employment conditions.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Mairead Farrell

Mairead Farrell is Sinn Fein’s spokesperson for Public Expenditure and Reform. She holds a BSc/MSc in economics and finance and tweets @Farrell_Mairead. The views expressed here are her own.

New from
CounterPunch

July 23, 2020
Mark Ashwill
Promoting Study in the USA in Trying Times
Mairead Farrell
Little Apples Will Grow Again: the EU, Ireland and the Apple Tax Case
John Kendall Hawkins
America’s Penis Envy of the Nazis
Binoy Kampmark
Total Masking: Victoria’s Coronavirus Response
Medea Benjamin - Steve Ellner
Long Overdue for Latin America
Liz Theoharis
The Poetry of a Movement to Change This Country
Scott Owen
Brutalized by Thugs
July 22, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Time is Not on Our Side in Libya
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Sinking Brexit Ship
Ron Jacobs
Trumpfen Sturmabteilung (Trump’s Stormtroopers)
Mike Hastie
Tear Gas, Beatings and Projectiles in Portland
James Bovard
Losing Thoreau in Boston
David Schultz
Young Man Trump: Or the Portrait of a President as a Young Man
Daryan Rezazad
Iran-China Deal Must be Green
Jesse Jackson
When John Lewis Left Us
Greta Anderson
Save the Saffel Wolf Pack
Bill Julian
Weaponizing Intellectual Property: the Scientist and the Spy
David Swanson
Bats With Napalm Vests and Other Great American Innovations
Michael D. Knox
Militarism and COVID-19
Binoy Kampmark
The Palace Letters and Royal Secrecy
Scott Owen
Trump’s Last Hand
Ritayan  Mukherjee
Sitting Idol in Locked-Down Kumartuli
George Wuerthner
The Forest Service Has Failed to Protect Wilderness
July 21, 2020
Richard C. Gross
Rising Autocracy
Jefferson Morley
The Pro-Trump CIA Man: QAnon Madness and Upward Failure
Erik Molvar
It’s Always the Ranchers
Melvin Goodman
Robert Gates’ “Exercise In Power”: A Disingenuous Exercise in Public Relations
Jack Gilroy
Hiroshima and Nagasaki as Collateral Damage
Kenn Orphan
The Tactics of Terror in Portland
John Feffer
Hamilton and the Iconoclasts of Tomorrow
Michael T. Klare
The Pentagon Confronts the Pandemic: Or How to Make War, American-Style, Possible Again
Ramzy Baroud
Palestinian Freedom is Possible Now
Brian Ketcham
This Pandemic and the Ones to Come: Mike Davis’ “The Monster Enters”
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming and Ocean Acidification Accelerate
Hye Jin Rho – Shawn Fremstad
Multiple Job Holders: Who Are They and How Are They Holding Up During the Pandemic?
Ralph Nader
Calls Mounting For Trump to Step Aside From Covid-19 Bungling
Binoy Kampmark
A Matter of Citizenship: Shamima Begum, Islamic State and Natural Justice
July 20, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
The UK and US are Starting a New Cold War with Russia and China, So What are These Governments Trying to Hide?
Melvin Goodman
Robert M. Gates’ “Exercise Of Power”: More Confessions From a Windsock
W. T. Whitney
Trump Administration Wants to Deprive Cubans of Food
Jack Rasmus
What Lies Ahead
Dave Lindorff
Watching Constitutionally Protected Freedoms Die in Oregon
Michael Gawdzik
What Happens When School Reopens? A Teacher’s Letter to His Administration
Richard C. Gross
Trump AWOL on Coronavirus
Martha Rosenberg
Pharma Tries to Cash in on Covid Shutdowns With Its Best-Selling Drug
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail