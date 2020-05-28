  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

SPRING FUNDRAISER

Is it time for our Spring fundraiser already? If you enjoy what we offer, and have the means, please consider donating. The sooner we reach our modest goal, the faster we can get back to business as (un)usual. Please, stay safe and we’ll see you down the road.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 28, 2020

Silence=Death: Larry Kramer, RIP

by

Larry Kramer (1935-2020) died on Wednesday, May 27th, of pneumonia. He was 84 years old and, during much of his adult life as a writer and activist, he battled – both personally and politicly – the HIV/AIDS epidemic. He is survived by his husband, David Webster.

Kramer was the author of the provocative 1978 novel, Faggots, a mocking portrayal of 1970s New York’s very “out” gay community. Much of the book is set on the gay mecca of Fire Island in the era before AIDS. It so offended many early gay activists that the Oscar Wilde Memorial Bookshop, the first gay and lesbian bookstore, banned it.

Faggots appeared a decade after the Stonewall “riot” of June 28, 1969. Over three days and nights, the Village was the site of a mini-guerrilla confrontation between rock- and bottle-throwing “faggots” and the police’s elite Tactical Patrol Force.

The Stonewall uprising exploded the myth of gay passivity in a triple sense. First, “homosexuals,” and in particular stylized effeminate drag queens, were not passive – they could be tough; second, the formal, political “homophile” movement of self-identified male and female “homosexuals” needed to – and could – be more militant; and, finally, individual “homosexuals” needed to – and could — come out of the “closet” and be more one’s self, however s/he manifest it. After Stonewall, Sodom and Gomorra began to move out of the proverbial closer and onto main street.

However, the emergence of AIDS/HIV in the early-80s had a devastating impact of New York’s gay community. Since AIDS/HIV was first diagnosed in 1981, 1.1 million Americans are estimated to have been infected, including over 700,000 who died.

What as dubbed the “gay plague” raised alarm within the gay community – something had to done! In 1982, in his apartment living room, Kramer helped found Gay Men’s Health Crisis, a service group devoted to taking care of sick and dying men. (His “strong” personality led the GMHC board to force him out of the organization.)

Against the mounting AIDS crisis, Kramer penned a very autobiographical play, The Normal Heart, that premiered at New York’s Public Theater in 1985 and has subsequently been performed in Los Angeles, Broadway and other venues.

In 1987, Kramer gave a talk at the New York Lesbian and Gay Community Center that helped found ACT UP (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power), a more militant group. Kramer recognized that direct action was needed to confront the establishment’s political and moral complacence typified by the Reagan administration refused to acknowledge the AIDS epidemic. Pres. Reagan’s first speech on the subject wasn’t until May 31, 1987, when more than 25,000 Americans, the majority of them gay men, had died. ACT UP’s slogan was simple: “Silence=Death.”

The group’s first action saw 250 activists descended on Wall Street to protest overcharging of the antiviral drug AZT. Seeking to disrupt business-as-usual, activists occupied the New York stock exchange trading floor and managed to delay the famous opening bell; 17 people were arrested. The group disrupted the operations of government offices, Wall Street businesses and the Roman Catholic hierarchy. It advocated for a speedup in AIDS drugs research and an end to discrimination against gay men and lesbians.

Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, took Kramer’s concerns seriously. As he reportedly said, “Once you got past the rhetoric, you found that Larry Kramer made a lot of sense, and that he had a heart of gold.”

One of the great stories about Kramer involves former New York mayor Ed Koch. After he left office, Koch and Kramer lived in the same exclusive Greenwich Village apartment building on Washington Square. Kramer loathed Koch, for his wishy-washy politics, failed response to the AIDS crisis and being a closeted gay man. (Koch appears as a distasteful character in The Normal Heart.) Standing in the lobby of their apartment building, Kramer recalled:

“He [Koch] was trying to pet my dog Molly and he started to tell me how beautiful it was …. I yanked her away so hard she yelped, and I said, ‘Molly, you can’t talk to him. That is the man who killed all of Daddy’s friends.’”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:David Rosen

David Rosen is the author of Sex, Sin & Subversion:  The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal (Skyhorse, 2015).  He can be reached at drosennyc@verizon.net; check out www.DavidRosenWrites.com.

New from
CounterPunch

May 28, 2020
David Rosen
Silence=Death: Larry Kramer, RIP
Dean Baker
Restaurants in the Pandemic
Martin Billheimer
There is No Vacation Anymore
Jesse Jackson
It’s Time for Bold Responses to a Stark Crisis
Deborah Toler
Is Stacey Abrams Progressive?
Binoy Kampmark
Budget Cockups in the Time of Coronavirus
May 27, 2020
Ipek S. Burnett
The Irony of American Freedom 
Paul Street
Life in Hell: Online Teaching
Vijay Prashad
Why Iran’s Fuel Tankers for Venezuela Are Sending Shudders Through Washington
Lawrence Davidson
National Values: Reality or Propaganda?
Ramzy Baroud
Why Does Israel Celebrate Its Terrorists: Ben Uliel and the Murder of the Dawabsheh Family
Sam Pizzigati
The Inefficient and Incredibly Lucrative Coronavirus Vaccine Race
Mark Ashwill
Vietnam Criticized for Its First-Round Victory Over COVID-19
David Rovics
A Note from the Ministry of Staple Guns
Binoy Kampmark
One Rule for Me and Another for Everyone Else: The Cummings Coronavirus Factor
Nino Pagliccia
Canada’s Seat at the UN Security Council May be Coveted But is Far From a Sure Bet
Erik Molvar
Should Federal Public Lands be Prioritized for Renewable Energy Development?
R. G. Davis
Fascism: Is it Too Extreme a Label?
Gene Glickman
A Comradely Letter: What’s a Progressive to Do?
Jonathan Power
The Attacks on China Must Stop
John Kendall Hawkins
The Asian Pivot
May 26, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump Administration and the Washington Post: Picking Fights Together
John Kendall Hawkins
The Gods of Small Things
Patrick Cockburn
Governments are Using COVID-19 Crisis to Crush Free Speech
George Wuerthner
Greatest Good is to Preserve Forest Carbon
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Covid-19 Conspiracies of German Neo-Nazis
Henry Giroux
Criminogenic Politics as a Form of Psychosis in the Age of Trump
John G. Russell
TRUMP-20: The Other Pandemic
John Feffer
Trump’s “Uncreative Destruction” of the US/China Relationship
John Laforge
First US Citizen Convicted for Protests at Nuclear Weapons Base in Germany
Ralph Nader
Donald Trump, Resign Now for America’s Sake: This is No Time for a Dangerous, Law-breaking, Bungling, Ignorant Ship Captain
James Fortin – Jeff Mackler
Killer Capitalism’s COVID-19 Back-to-Work Imperative
Binoy Kampmark
Patterns of Compromise: The EasyJet Data Breach
Howard Lisnoff
If a Covid-19 Vaccine is Discovered, It Will be a Boon to Military Recruiters
David Mattson
Grizzly Bears are Dying and That’s a Fact
Thomas Knapp
The Banality of Evil, COVID-19 Edition
May 25, 2020
Marshall Auerback
If the Federal Government Won’t Fund the States’ Emergency Needs, There is Another Solution
Michael Uhl
A Memory Fragment of the Vietnam War
Anthony Pahnke – Jim Goodman
Make a Resilient, Localized Food System Part of the Next Stimulus
Barrie Gilbert
The Mismanagement of Wildlife in Utah Continues to be Irrational and a National Embarrassment.
Dean Baker
The Sure Way to End Concerns About China’s “Theft” of a Vaccine: Make it Open
Thom Hartmann
The Next Death Wave from Coronavirus Will Be the Poor, Rural and White
Phil Knight
Killer Impact
Paul Cantor
Memorial Day 2020 and the Coronavirus
Laura Flanders
A Memorial Day For Lies?
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail