FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 22, 2020

The Long March of the Locked-Down Migrants

by

Photo: NITYANAND JAYARAMAN.

I had to write this song because the world is facing a difficult and turbulent time. At the very hour that some of us implemented the lockdown and bolted ourselves in our houses, we hardly expected hundreds, thousands, lakhs of people to start walking to their faraway homes. This made me extremely sad and agonised. In our highly developed nation, a very great nation, in the nation where we claim to be pioneers in many fields, crores of people were walking long distances – just for a place to stay, to be at home with their families. It made me very sad.

‘Stay at home’? How many people even have a home? As they walked so many kilometres, some died on their way. Those feet, those children, when I saw all those images, I needed to express this cry of anguish. I don’t think this is limited to our country; the entire world is witnessing this great distress. I wanted to speak out about the sadness of the migrants, people moving from one place to another – while many have been thinking about the coronavirus, and not thinking about other human beings. That sadness compelled me to create this song.

I am a traveller of the mind who wants to see the world and journey across it. I nurture immense love for other human beings, whose lives I try to visualise. This song was born of both these impulses too.

 

These are the lyrics:

How are the little ones holding up at home?
I wonder how and with what my old mother feeds them?

We toil daily to subsist
Forced to migrate to make ends meet

The nation may be great
But our lives are miserable

This wicked disease struck us
and wrecked our lives

What life is this? What life is this?
a wretched life, a pathetic life
an abject life, a broken life

Is there a disease worse than poverty?
Is there a solace greater than being with one’s family?

Just to be at home in these troubled times would have been enough
At least we would have survived together, on some gravy or gruel

The kids flit and hover in my eyes all the time
My wife’s laments chase me ceaselessly

What, what should I do? What am I to do?
What to do? What can I do?

No need of buses or trains, O’ saaru
Just let me go, master! I will walk my way home

No need of buses or trains, O’ saaru
Just let me go, master! I will walk home

How are the little ones holding up at home?
I wonder how and with what my old mother feeds them?

How are the little ones holding up at home?
I wonder how and with what my old mother feeds them?

Let me go, O’saaru! I will walk my way home!
Let me go, master! I will just walk home!

Composer, lyric writer and singer: Aadesh Ravi.

Translation of the lyrics from the original Telugu: Kumar Narasimha and Kinnera Murthy

Translation of Aadesh Ravi’s article text from the original Telugu: Rahul M.

This originally appeared on PARI.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Aadesh Ravi

Aadesh Ravi is a Hyderabad-based composer, lyric writer, singer in the Telugu film industry.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
May 22, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Hugh Iglarsh
Aiming Missiles at Viruses: a Plea for Sanity in a Time of Plague
Paul Street
How Obama Could Find Some Redemption
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Shallò: 120 Days of COVID
Joan Roelofs
Greening the Old New Deal
Rob Urie
Why Russiagate Still Matters
Charles Pierson
Is the US-Saudi Alliance Headed Off a Cliff?
Robert Hunziker
10C Above Baseline
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The Fed’s Chair and Vice Chair Got Rich at Carlyle Group, a Private Equity Fund With a String of Bankruptcies and Job Losses
Eve Ottenberg
Factory Farming on Hold
Andrew Levine
If Nancy Pelosi Is So Great, How Come Donald Trump Still Isn’t Dead in the Water?
Joseph Natoli
Will Things Fall Apart Now or in November?
Richard D. Wolff
An Old Story Again: Capitalism vs. Health and Safety
Louis Proyect
What Stanford University and Fox News Have in Common
Pete Dolack
Work is Inevitable but its Organization is Not
David A. Schultz
America and the Rise of the Chinese Century
Ramzy Baroud
Why Israel Fears the Nakba: How Memory Became Palestine’s Greatest Weapon
Heather Gray – Jonathan King
Coronavirus and Other US Health Threats? Fund Public Health Not Foreign Wars
Brian Cloughley
Don’t Be Black in America
Kenn Orphan
A Pandemic and a Plague of Absurdity
Matthew Stevenson
Our Friend Eugene Schulman
Richard C. Gross
The Man Who Cried Wolf
Andrew Levine
If Nancy Pelosi Is So Great, How Come Donald Trump Still Isn’t Dead in the Water?
Ron Jacobs
Road Trippin’
Robert P. Alvarez
A Simple Solution for the Coronavirus Crisis in Prisons
Aadesh Ravi
The Long March of the Locked-Down Migrants
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Proliferation of Conspiracy Theories & the Crisis of Science
Nilofar Suhrawardy
The Other Side of Covid-19
Binoy Kampmark
Battles Over Barley: Australia, China and the Tariff Wars
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump can Learn Something from Mao Zedong’s Mistakes
Nicky Reid
The New New Cold War is Pretty Much the Old New Cold War
Robert Koehler
Rethinking Public Safety: Trust vs. Force
Dave Lindorff
As Republicans Face November Disaster, Efforts to Undermine Social Security Mount
Gaither Stewart
Remembrances of Meeting Cult Novelist Andrzej Kusniewicz in Warsaw
Gary Olson
“No. It’s Capitalism, Stupid.”
Jesse Jackson
The Legacy of Brown v. Board of Education
Phil Knight
Wilderness and Recreation: an Uneasy Partnership
George Wuerthner
Massive Logging Putsch Planned for Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest
Laura Finley
The Peace Sign: A Safe Greeting and Sign of Victory over COVID!
Bernie Horn
To Save Lives, and Democracy, We Need to Vote by Mail
Dean Baker
Can You Make Stagnating Incomes Go Away? The NYT Wants You To…
Christopher Brauchli
Great Minds Think Alike: From Trump to Bolsonaro
Sophie Jones
Mutual Aid in Queens Amidst COVID-19
May 21, 2020
Vijay Prashad
How the United States Government Failed to Prepare for the Global Pandemic
Rain
A Vaccine Might Mitigate Covid-19, But What About The Plague in Its Wake That’s Not Novel And Is Spreading?
Evaggelos Vallianatos
From Plague to a Livable World
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail