November 1, 2019
Chile: 1 Million Protest Extreme Inequality in Latin America’s Richest Country
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
November 01, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
First Lose All the Moderates
Louis Proyect
The Political Economy of Homelessness
Jeffrey St. Clair
A Day in My Life at CounterPunch
Patrick Cockburn
Why Killing “High-Valued Targets” Like Baghdadi Won’t Destroy ISIS
Manuel García, Jr.
Life in the Ashes of Lotusland Dreams: the Kinkade Fire and the Future of California
M. Palani Kumar
In Rough Seas: the Seaweed Harvesters of Tamil Nadu
T.J. Coles
UK General Election and the Chance to Get a Corbyn Government
Paul Street
The Capitalist War on the Last American Commons
Dave Lindorff
Democrats Make a Huge Mistake If They Just Focus Impeachment on the Ukraine Scandal
Barrett Brown
On Putin and Press Failures
Lawrence Davidson
Hillary Clinton’s Hunt for “Russian Assets”
Kathleen Wallace
The Democratic Office Boy Machine
Gloria Oladipo
Don’t Call the Police, Call Your Neighbors!
Marshall Auerback
Not-So-‘Super’ Mario: the Departure of ECB President Mario Draghi
Robert Fisk
Baghdadi May be Dead, But Trump has Brought ISIS Back to Life
Linn Washington Jr.
Life Without Parole Sentences Rob Taxpayers and Pervert Justice
Yves Engler
Haitian Revolt Targeting Canada
Norman Solomon
Adam Schiff is No Friend of Progressives
Harry Blain
How the Courts are Chipping Away at the Legal Basis for the War on Terror
Ron Jacobs
The Blues Had a White Baby and His Name was Michael Bloomfield
Michael Welton
Two Theories of Democracy
John O'Kane
A Lottery of Equality Dispenses Dystopia
David Macaray
This Man Is Not Leaving Office
RS Ahthion
Call Of Duty Game Blames Russia For A US War Crime
Shahid Mahmood
Painting over Greta
Jill Richardson
We Need Publicly-Owned Utilities
Philip Doe
Three Fracking Stooges Take Up Residence at the Governor’s Mansion in Colorado
Martin Billheimer
In Memoriam X 7: The Late, Late al Baghdadi
Binoy Kampmark
Boris Johnson Against Parliament
Jesse Jackson
Trump Isn’t the Only One Who Doesn’t Understand Lynching
Eve Ottenberg
The Crime of Progress, the Crime of Caste
Adolf Alzuphar
Los Angeles is not a democracy
Colin Todhunter
Agrochemical Apocalypse: Interview with Environmental Campaigner Dr Rosemary Mason
Jim Hightower
Trump to Small Farmers: Get Lost
Graham Peebles
Hollow Promises of a Better Life: Modern Day Slavery
John Kendall Hawkins
Consciousness: Just Two Guys Talking
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Arrest of Max Blumenthal
M. G. Piety
On “Going Low”
Laurence H. Shoup
The Contradictory Ms. Warren
Robert J. Burrowes
Our Vanishing World: Insects
Charles R. Larson
Review: William Feaver’s “The Lives of Lucian Freud, the Restless Years 1922-1968”
David Yearsley
There Will be Flames: the Hunchback of Notre Dame at Cornell
October 31, 2019
Jeffrey Sommers
53206: The Poverty of Politics
Patrick Cockburn
Baghdadi Had No Real Answer for the Crumbling of His Caliphate
