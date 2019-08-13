Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 13, 2019

The Biggest News of the 21st Century

by

What’s the most significant occurrence so far in the 21st century?

Worsening weather calamities caused by global warming?

Endless suicide bombings and massacres by religious fanatics in the Islamic “cult of death”?

Snowballing acceptance of gays as equal humans?

Kakistocracy (government by the worst) under a ludicrous president who has told 10,000 countable lies?

Recurring U.S. gun massacres?

All of those are important, and I nominate another: The remarkably rapid collapse of religion in advanced democracies. It’s major news with far-reaching impact.

Sociologists are stunned by the abrupt downfall of supernatural faith in Western civilization. The swift cultural transformation gained recognition in the 1990s and then accelerated.

For example, more than half of United Kingdom adults now have no church identity, according to the latest British Social Attitudes survey. The Guardian of London reported:

“Fifty-two percent of the public say they do not belong to any religion, compared to 31 percent in 1983 when the BSA began tracking religious belief…. One in four members of the public stated, ‘I do not believe in God,’ compared with one in ten in 1998.”

The London Telegraph added that 26 percent of Britons labeled themselves “confident atheists,” up from 10 percent in 1998. It quoted researcher Nancy Kelley as saying the surprising retreat of religion is “one of the most important trends in postwar history.”

Similar findings are reported across western Europe, Scandinavia, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the like. Secularism has soared since the 1990s. Europeans spent centuries killing each other over religion, but now it elicits a mere shrug.

America traditionally was an exception, a faith stronghold, but the United States is joining the secular tsunami. A recent Gallup poll found that church membership fell twenty percent in the past two decades. One-fourth of American adults now say their faith is “none” – and the ratio is one-third among those under thirty.

In fact, this country has more nonreligious adults than any other nation except China, according to a 2015 book, American Secularism.

However, like many profound culture shifts, the change is barely noticed in daily life. Television still teems with big-money evangelists who buy air time to beg for cash to buy more air time. Politicians (especially Republicans) still invoke the holies daily and demand public displays of the motto “In God We Trust.”

Speaking of Republicans, the GOP relies heavily upon white evangelicals as its political base. As religion shrinks, the future power of the conservative party is thrown into doubt.

Polls show that born-again whites were 27 percent of America’s population in the 1990s, but now they’ve slipped as low as 13 percent. Southern Baptists have lost 1.5 million members since 2006. But those who remain are intensely active in politics. They gave 81 percent of their votes to Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Why do fundamentalists embrace a vulgar, shallow, obnoxious, juvenile, self-worshiping racist who abuses women and boasted that he can “grab ‘em by the pussy”? Why do they want the extreme opposite of Jesus? Wake Forest University church historian Bill Leonard says white evangelicals flock to Trump because they’re in “panic at the precipitous decline of Christianity.”

In other words, conservative Christians feel their dominance of America’s culture evaporating, and they’re desperate. For example, they spent centuries demonizing “evil” gays – yet most Americans now accept homosexuals cordially, and the Supreme Court allowed same-sex marriage. It was a crushing blow to the “religious right.”

In fact, repulsive political activity by white evangelicals is a strong reason why many tolerant young Americans renounce religion.

Of course, faith remains strong in Muslim lands (where several nations decree death for ”blasphemy”) and in the tropics (where millions of Africans and Latin Americans are Pentecostals who “speak in tongues”).

But in Western civilization, profound demographic change is happening in this 21st century. It’s major news, although not fully recognized.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:James A Haught

James Haught, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is editor emeritus of West Virginia’s largest newspaper, The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
August 13, 2019
John Marciano
Massacres at Home and Abroad
Forrest Hylton
Medellín Diary: Remembering Our Dead
Nancy Marie Mithlo
Tarantino’s ‘Dead Indians’ and the Roots of American Violence
Rick Baum
The Federal Reserve Board’s Recent Figures on the Outrageous Unequal Distribution of Wealth
Robert Hunziker
Sea Level Rise!
Dean Baker
Thoughts on China’s Currency
Patrick Cockburn
The British Still Haven’t Learned the Lessons of the Troubles
Binoy Kampmark
China Hysteria Down Under
Thomas Knapp
Sneering at “Conspiracy Theories” is a Lazy Substitute for Seeking the Truth
Kim C. Domenico
Careerism and the War Machine
Robert Koehler
Dead Canaries
Dan Bacher
Winnemem Wintu Chief Asks Delta Tunnel Amendment Negotiators
James A Haught
The Biggest News of the 21st Century
August 12, 2019
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Farm Rot is Eating America Alive
Robert Fisk
Rattling the Nuclear Cage: India, Pakistan, Israel, Iran and the US
John Feffer
Trump: Out of the Graveyard and Into the Pyre?
Howard Lisnoff
At the End of the Barrel of a Gun
Eric Draitser
Dear Progressives for Warren: Your Class Is Showing
David Rosen
Postmodern Sexual Identity
Binoy Kampmark
Conspiracy, Death and Jeffrey Epstein
Laura Finley
Difficult Discussions, Not-So-Difficult Answers
Josh Hoxie
Five Ways the Economy is Stacked Against the Young
Rob Okun
Are We Ready Now to Put Shooters’ Gender at Center of Gun Debate?
Phil Rockstroh
Bodies on the Ground and the Rise and Rise of the Economic Elite
Graham Peebles
The Need for Unity in Ethiopia
Cesar Chelala
Lunch at the St. Regis New York
Weekend Edition
August 09, 2019
Friday - Sunday
David Price
Militarized Observers: Institutional Daydreams of Ethics End Runs to Weaponize Culture
Rob Urie
Democrats and the Politics of Change
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Small Stains on the Pavement
Paul Street
Nothing Less Than a Revolution Can Save Us
Timothy Braatz
Atomic Bombs Are Not Lifesavers
Richard Moser
Climate Crisis Means the Ruling Class has Failed. Can the Working Class Inherit the Earth?
Anthony DiMaggio
The “Trump Recovery”: Behind Right-Wing Populism’s Radical Transformation
Daniel Beaumont
Hate, Murder and Perversity: El Paso 2019, Mississippi 1964
Margot Patterson
U.S. Imperialism, Iran and the Context for War
Andrew Levine
Where Have All The Racists Gone?
Richard Rubenstein
Resolving the Democrats’ Dilemma
Michael Simmons
Paul Krassner: Nun Smooching In America
Gary Leupp
Mass-Shootings as Expressions of U.S. Racism
Thomas Knapp
Tweeting Publicly Available Information isn’t “Shameful and Dangerous”
Ralph Nader
Big Pharma: Gouges, Casualties, and the Congressional Remedy!
Charles McKelvey
Reframing the Issues and Taking Direction of the Nation
Ramzy Baroud
The War on Innocence: Palestinian Children in Israeli Military Court
John Steppling
Blood in Our Eyes
Mike Ferner
“Culture Of Violence?” You Betcha, Mr. Trump, But It’s Not The Video Games
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail