by

The latest developments, including: – Ian Bremmer’s analysis on the latest in Ukraine – Russia consolidating control in Donbas – The long war benefits Russia – Divisions in Europe emerging – Peace talks versus victory on the battlefield – Russia’s information war in Africa, Latin America, etc. – Russia targeting BRICS countries with its narratives

Eric Draitser is an independent political analyst and host of CounterPunch Radio. You can find his exclusive content including articles, podcasts, audio commentaries, poetry and more at patreon.com/ericdraitser. You can follow him on Twitter @stopimperialism.