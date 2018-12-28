Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 28, 2018

My Top Five Albums of 2018

by

1 – Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel

I’m nostalgic for the mood the Pacific Northwest sound of the mid-90s evokes, and I’m always, secretly, mostly sub-consciously, searching for it. It’s like chasing my youth, I suppose — always further out of reach and slowly fading. And although she’s from Australia, Courtney Barnett’s album Tell Me How You Really Feel triggered this feeling in me the first time I put it on. It transported me back to the fleeting moments I initially heard Sleater-Kinney’s Dig Me Out and Elliot Smith’s Either/Or. They are experiences that are impossible to recreate, and when an album comes close, it’s always unforgettably unexpected. From the first chord to the last snare, Tell Me How You Really Feel is the best record of the year.

2 – Jeff Tweedy – WARM

I know, it isn’t fashionable to say so, but I never really fell in love with Wilco. Yes, I’m stubborn and insufferable. We went on a few dates but just didn’t connect. I don’t know if I was just being standoffish and unwilling to open up, or what. I’m positive I will not revisit that time in my life, but I’m open to new things, like WARM by Wilco’s frontman Jeff Tweedy, which is exceptional. It resonates innocence and brings a semblance of folky balance to a world filled with fear, chaos, anxiety and MAGA a-holes. I have no idea if countering this reality was Tweedy’s intention with WARM, but fuck intention, it’s what it does for me and I’m selfish like that.

3 – Mudhoney – Garbage

Mudhoney’s Garbage is straight up gritty, anti-establishment political rock. Something about Mudhoney never gets old. Garbage is the perfect antidote to Trump madness.

4 – Dean Wareham vs Cheval Sombre: Dean Wareham vs. Cheval Sombre

Dean Wareham (Galaxie 500, Luna, Dean & Britta) doesn’t follow trends, but creates them. His latest project Dean Wareham vs Cheval Sombre is an easy, blissful listen. It’s been on heavy rotation in our house for months and it should be in yours as well. He also graciously donated a wonderful track for our 25th-anniversary benefit album, Defend the Scoundrels.

5 – The Skiffle Players – Skiff

The Skiffle Players is an all-star band with an all-star album. Do yourself a favor and take a bite out of Skiff.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Joshua Frank

JOSHUA FRANK is managing editor of CounterPunch. His most recent book, co-authored with Jeffrey St. Clair, is Big Heat: Earth on the Brink. He can be reached at joshua@counterpunch.org. You can troll him on Twitter @joshua__frank

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
December 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Patrick Walker
Schumer vs. the Climate: Manchin’s Criminally Insane Promotion
Barbara Kantz
14,000 Hours: A Village in Recovery
Joshua Frank
My Top Five Albums of 2018
Jeffrey St. Clair
Aisle Seat: the 20 Best Films of 2018
December 27, 2018
Kenneth Surin
The Brexit Pantomime and the Drone “Invasion”
David Altheide
Selling Fear and Amusement: News as Entertainment
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Crime and Punishment in an Age of the Jungle
Aidan O'Brien
Since When Did the Irish Words “Sinn Féin” Mean Pro-Empire?
Norman Solomon
With Beto O’Rourke as Lightning Rod, Corporate Democrats Aim to Stifle Criticism
Chandra Muzaffar
Trump’s Big Pullout
Frank Scott
Wake From the Nightmare or Sleep for Eternity
Cesar Chelala
 A Safe Alternative to Female Circumcision
Monika Zgustova
The Consequences of the Prague Spring
George Wuerthner
Crooked River Water: Public Right vs. Private Profits
December 26, 2018
Arshad Khan
Could India Have Remained an Undivided Country?
Howard Lisnoff
The Big-Box Store Confrontation: Issues of War and Peace Among the Jeans
Wouter Hoenderdaal
Bolsonaro’s Brazil: Chicago Boy-style Neoliberalism
Dean Baker
Tom Friedman: Columnist Without a Clue
Nyla Ali Khan
The Revival of Democratization is Not a Natural Corollary, But Requires Deliberate Efforts
Chelli Stanley
Jared Kushner’s Loyalty to the Patriarchy
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
We Can End the US War on Syria
Colin Todhunter
The GMO Issue Reaches Boiling Point in India: Interview with Aruna Rodrigues
Yves Engler
The Raptors and Paul Kagame
December 25, 2018
Henry Giroux – Mitja Sardoč
The Language of Neoliberal Education
Carolyn Coe
Where Can the Anger Go?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Bring the Troops Home, But Also Stop the Bombing
Binoy Kampmark
The Misuses of History: The Christmas 1914 Truce
Patrick Bobilin
The Case Against Political Ambition
Paul Edwards
Let Nothing You Dismay
Steve Klinger
The Meaner Trump Gets…
George Ochenski
A Merry Montana Christmas
Stephen Martin
Understanding ‘Brexit’ as Portmanteau
Thomas Tucker
Thrown Through the Windshield
December 24, 2018
Michael D. Yates
Exploitation and Expropriation, or Why Capitalism Must be Attacked with Equal Force on Every Front
Conn Hallinan
Lessons for the Left From the Spanish Elections
George Wuerthner
In Praise of Dead Trees
Nick Pemberton
Alexandria The Millennial
Lawrence Davidson
Zionism and Anti-Semitism: Argument / Counter-Argument
Mark Weisbrot
“Fort Trump” in Poland is a Another Dumb and Dangerous Idea
Binoy Kampmark
Orbán’s Latest Dance
LH Sartori
Imperial Interventions, Withdrawal from Syria and Self-Determination
Steven Colatrella
Capitalism in the United States and in Europe
Elizabeth Keyes
‘It Must Have Been the Wind …’
Arn Menconi
Yemen and the War Powers Act
Raouf Halaby
The Pernicious Walls in Bethlehem, Palestine, and Around the World
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail