The US and Israel Merger

When Congress wants to do something that the American public would object to, it buries it. That is exactly what it did with Section 224 of the House Armed Services Committee’s draft Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. A sinister, Israel-first, and AIPAC insertion to merge American military industries with the military of a country, Israel, that has been caught spying and stealing American technology. The proposed section is hidden inside a $1.15 trillion defense bill, advanced with virtually no public debate.

The provision, titled the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” goes far beyond traditional military aid. It authorizes joint weapons co-production, bilateral research and development, technology licensing, and deep integration across artificial intelligence, cyberwarfare, autonomous systems, and biotech. Most extraordinarily, it would create a permanent Pentagon executive agent dedicated exclusively to coordinating military cooperation with Israel.

In advancing this legislation, members of the House and Senate are not representing their constituents; they are defying them. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in March 2026, a month into the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, sixty percent of American adults now hold an unfavorable view of Israel, up seven points in a single year and nearly twenty points since 2022 — among Democrats, it’s even eighty percent. In both political parties, majorities of adults under fifty now rate Israel and Netanyahu negatively.

The gulf between congressional action and public reality extends far beyond American borders. A separate Pew survey published in June 2026, spanning thirty-six countries and more than 44,000 respondents, found that a median of sixty-seven percent of people worldwide hold an unfavorable view of Israel. Unfavorable majorities exist across every European country surveyed, including Spain and Sweden at seventy-eight percent, the Netherlands at seventy-six percent, Germany at seventy-three percent, and Poland at seventy percent. In Japan, ninety-three percent of respondents viewed Israel unfavorably. At a moment when America’s global standing depends on the credibility of its alliances and the integrity of its foreign policy, Congress is moving to cement an institutional merger with a government that two-thirds of humanity views as a pariah.

Beyond defying the will of American voters, Congress has recklessly ignored the national security consequences of its own legislation. By granting Israel direct leverage over American defense priorities and supply chains, Section 224 ties U.S. military readiness to Israel’s endless regional wars. Every stockpile drawn down and every weapons system co-opted in service of those conflicts is a direct cost to American defense preparedness. This does not make America safer. It makes America a subordinate, binding its military might to the endless wars of a foreign government that answers to no American voter.

This comes days after the Pentagon’s own Defense Intelligence Agency rated Israel’s espionage threat against the U.S. as ‘critical’, highest designation, and surpassing even enemy states. The seven-page internal brief documented Israeli spying as more aggressive than anything expected between allied nations or adversaries. U.S. counterintelligence officials found that Israel had planted spyware on the phones of American negotiators with Iran and attempted to plant a listening device inside a U.S. Secret Service vehicle.

This is the “partner” Congress proposes to merge our military with. If Israel is already planting spyware on American officials who report directly to the president and probing Secret Service vehicles for listening devices, Section 224 wouldn’t just open all doors to Israeli spies; it would hand them the keys through Institutionalized intelligence access that is far harder to restrict and virtually impossible to reverse.

The history of Israeli technology transfers to China makes this risk real, not hypothetical. In the 1990s, Israel sold its Harpy loitering drones to China and moved to upgrade those same systems for Beijing over direct American objections. The Pentagon investigated Israel’s covert transfer of U.S. Patriot missile technology to China. American intelligence officials were convinced the transfer took place. U.S. pressure forced Israel to cancel the sale of Phalcon airborne radar systems to China, at a cost of $350 million in Israeli compensation payments to Beijing. The pattern is consistent: Israel obtains American technology, and American technology finds its way to China. Deeper integration will only widen that pipeline.

When the Pentagon’s own intelligence rates Israel’s espionage threat against the U.S. at its highest possible level, the answer is not to reward Israel with open access to every layer of American military technology. Yet that is precisely what Congress is doing. As public support for Israel collapses, Israel-first Zionists are migrating their agenda into Pentagon procurement channels, and backed by both parties, to bury it from public scrutiny. Democrats and Republicans fight each other over America-First. On Israel-First, they unite.

If you’re an American citizen, don’t get mad, get loud. Call Congress at (202) 224-3121 and tell your representative you are part of the sixty percent. They work for you, not for Zionist billionaires and the Israeli lobby.