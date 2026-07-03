The Empire Loses the Ball

There comes a moment in every empire’s reign when the maps stop making sense.

Not necessarily because the borders move. But because there comes a time when the people who used to draw them no longer get to decide what the world looks like.

The World Cup has become that moment.

For weeks we’ve been force-fed the usual sentimental slop by broadcasters who sell every tournament as a Disney movie with shin pads. Childhood sacrifices. The little pitch where the captain learned to dream. Somewhere a violin is playing while a drone shot circles the dusty makeshift pitch where he scored his first triumphs. Every World Cup arrives wrapped in manufactured emotion sufficient to distract from the only story that actually matters.

They are all missing it.

The real story isn’t about one magical teenager or one heroic underdog (though there are plenty). The story is that Europe, and its colonial offspring in South America, have finally lost their exclusive claim to what they spent a century calling the beautiful game. Not ownership on paper. Ownership of the imagination. And the people losing that ownership are not handling it with any particular grace.

Listen carefully enough and you can almost hear the panic.

Germany’s captain Joshua Kimmich, a man paid approximately the GDP of a mid-sized African island nation to kick a ball into a net, lamented after his country’s elimination that they hadn’t even faced “world-class” opposition — yet Germany had deserved to go home because they’d been poor against everyone they met. It was remarkably candid. It was also accidentally hilarious in the manner of a man who complains that the cliff he walked off wasn’t tall enough to justify the fall.

It is entirely possible that Kimmich didn’t intend a racial hierarchy in his remarks. Intentions are a luxury that history rarely extends to the people on the receiving end of them. When a German captain casually dismisses opponents from Africa and the Global South as not “world-class,” certain historical resonances are simply unavoidable. Not because the son is responsible for the grandfather’s crimes, but because Europe has spent centuries confusing dominance with superiority, and the confusion did not evaporate when the flags came down. That is the peculiar tragedy of predominance. It demands that reality keep apologizing for contradicting it. When reality refuses, the superior man concludes not that he was mistaken, but that reality itself has become unreasonable.

The old football aristocracy cannot quite process what is happening. They still believe greatness comes with passports, UEFA coefficients, television contracts and a kind of protected designation of origin. They keep looking at the badge instead of the ball. The teams they spent decades treating as colorful, token guests have, not so quietly, become full members. History, that most patient and merciless of ironists, is at it again.

Football was supposedly invented on a damp little island whose greatest modern export seems to be nostalgia for when it mattered. The English wrapped the game in rules, measurements and Victorian certainty before exporting it alongside railways, missionaries and the assumption that everyone else would forever remain grateful wards. But the game, unlike empire, refused to obey. It escaped. It rolled downhill through oil towns in Algeria, fishing villages in Senegal, barrios in Colombia, refugee camps, favelas, concrete housing estates, mountain schools and beaches where the goalposts are flip-flops and the ball is held together with string, tape and stubborn optimism. Nobody asked permission. Nobody waited for a UEFA coaching license. Somewhere along the journey the colonies stole the lesson and improved upon it considerably.

That is what empires fear most. Not invasion. Iteration.

South America has always occupied a curious middle ground in Europe’s football imagination. Brazil and Argentina were reluctantly admitted to the royal family because their genius became impossible to deny. Pelé bent reality until racism briefly became inconvenient. Maradona humiliated England with a celestial hand and then with a goal so magnificent it should have been classified as a geological event. The acceptance, however, always came with unspoken conditions. South America was permitted to be magical because Europe remained respectable. One danced. The other governed. Even today, South American brilliance is packaged as inherited instinct while European success is explained as intelligence. One is poetry. The other is engineering.

Funny how engineering keeps getting dismantled by poets.

But this tournament has moved somewhere new. This is no longer merely South America’s rebellion. This is Africa’s arrival. Whether an African nation lifts the trophy is almost beside the point, because Africa has already won the argument. Nine of ten African nations who qualified for this tournament advanced to the Round of 32. The previous record was two. Nine. Morocco, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cape Verde, Egypt, DR Congo, Algeria. A continent previously permitted to send a handful of teams to the party as exotic garnish on a European entrée has arrived this summer not as expendable parsley but as the entire menu.

The current president of one of the co-host countries once dismissed much of Africa, Haiti and parts of the developing world as “shithole countries.” It turns out quite a few of those places produce extraordinary footballers. Empires have always been remarkably efficient at extracting talent while dismissing the humanity attached to it. The plantation operated on exactly this principle.

Europe spent years congratulating itself on the wonderful diversity of football, provided that diversity continued winning trophies for France. It turns out the arrangement was considerably less popular in Dakar than in Paris. African brilliance was perfectly acceptable provided it arrived wrapped in a European passport and a national anthem approved by UEFA. The colonial relationship worked splendidly, right up until the colonies started eyeing the trophies directly.

This World Cup changes the equation. The sons of Dakar, Casablanca, Accra and Kinshasa are no longer simply reinforcing European dynasties. They are eliminating them.

Look at Spain. There may be few countries in Europe more publicly devoted to the mythology of purity while simultaneously existing as living proof that purity was always a story told by people who needed one. The Iberian Peninsula has spent thousands of years functioning as the migratory equivalent of Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing — Romans, Visigoths, Arabs, Jews, Berbers, Phoenicians, Celts, Africans, merchants, refugees, invaders, pilgrims — everyone came through, everyone left something behind, and the genetic result is a people who carry the whole argument of human movement in their faces. The country also runs a football league so magnificently predictable that it makes paint drying a more suspenseful spectacle — Real Madrid or Barcelona have between them colonized the title since titles began, with the reliability of tides and considerably less charm. And yet from within this monument to foregone conclusions emerged Lamine Yamal: a seventeen-year-old Barcelonan born to Moroccan and Equatoguinean parents, currently dismantling defenses and the last remaining fantasies of people clinging to the notion of a neatly defined Hispanic race. The boy isn’t challenging Spanish identity. He is Spanish identity. He simply reminds certain people of the parts they’d prefer to excise from the family record.

The Netherlands has, so far, offered the tournament’s most revealing after-party. As Morocco progressed, thousands filled Dutch streets waving Moroccan flags. Television cameras dutifully found the fireworks and the broken glass, because chaos always makes better television than sociology. But the real story was not broken glass. It was that several generations after arriving as “guest workers” — a phrase that contains, in miniature, the entire philosophy of European racism: come, be useful, do not belong — Moroccan-Dutch communities were openly celebrating a homeland that their critics insist they should have renounced. They are Dutch enough to pay taxes. Dutch enough to build roads. Dutch enough to play for Ajax. But the moment they celebrate Morocco, someone helpfully remembers they were never entirely Dutch after all. Football has an inconvenient habit of exposing the fiction that identity can only run in one direction, and that the direction is always determined by the host.

The scoreboard has no ideology. Possession statistics are gloriously indifferent to nationalism. Gravity remains undefeated by racism.

Which brings us, with a certain inevitability, to one of the countries hosting this tournament — a country conducting, simultaneously with the football, its own furious argument about who belongs on the pitch and who belongs in the stands and who should be turned away at the gate entirely. The World Cup arrived in North America already marinated in that argument, and the argument has not been courteous enough to wait outside.

Hours after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that birthright citizenship remains protected under the Fourteenth Amendment, Stephen Miller — the principal architect of the current regime’s immigration agenda, a man who has made the question of human belonging his life’s organizing principle — went on camera and complained that people arrive from “third world nations, nations that on their own would have never invented the wheel,” have a baby on American soil, and that child becomes a citizen. He compared it to boarding a Boeing 747 and thinking that makes you the pilot.

Let us pause, with the seriousness the claim deserves, on the wheel.

The wheel was invented in Mesopotamia, modern Iraq, a country whose national team is at this World Cup. Writing was developed in Sumer and independently in Egypt. Algebra was named by a ninth-century scholar from what is now Uzbekistan, also present in this tournament. The numerical system Miller uses to count the families he splits up and deports was developed in India. Agriculture, the literal precondition of civilization, emerged across sub-Saharan Africa, the Fertile Crescent, and the Americas. The great medieval universities of Timbuktu were teaching astronomy, law and medicine while Europe was burning people for suggesting the earth moved. The 747 he referenced flies on aerodynamic principles developed in significant part by mathematicians from cultures Miller considers beneath his notice. Cape Verde, a volcanic archipelago whose entire population would rattle around inside MetLife Stadium, has qualified for the knockout rounds of this World Cup and faces Argentina.

The Fourteenth Amendment was written specifically to guarantee citizenship to the children of formerly enslaved people — Africans brought to America in chains, whose forced labor built the economic infrastructure of one of the countries now hosting this tournament. That is the birthright Miller is calling worthless. On the pitches where he would have their descendants excluded, those descendants are eliminating European football powers on penalties in front of the entire watching world.

Gustavo Alfaro, Paraguay’s coach, provided the tournament’s moral counterweight, to Kimmich, to Miller, to every person in a blazer who still believes excellence is fundamentally a product of the right postcode. After guiding Paraguay to the greatest result in the country’s football history, eliminating Germany 4-3 on penalties in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Alfaro held the post-match press conference for nearly fifty minutes, which is roughly forty-nine more than Bill Belichick ever managed in that room. He was not gloating. He was bearing witness.

“Our opponents are developed in the best academies in Europe,” he said. “We come from the red earth. We learned to play football barefoot, with parents making sacrifices so their children could pursue their dreams. That’s where we come from.” The president of Paraguay declared a national holiday. “The power of football is wonderful,” Alfaro said. “May everyone in Paraguay enjoy it.”

Two philosophies. One press room. One going home.

Football escaped because unlike cricket or polo or rowing, it demanded almost nothing. A wall. A street. A beach. A patch of dirt. Two stones for goalposts. Empire exported the rules. Poverty perfected the improvisation. And now the improvisation is winning, which is only a surprise if you spent the last century confusing the ownership of the game with the ownership of the gift.

Football was never really beautiful because of tactics or trophies or famous stadiums. It is beautiful because the ball possesses an almost supernatural contempt for hierarchy. It requires almost no infrastructure. It can make a billionaire cry. It can make a shepherd immortal. It can make the descendants of empire spend ninety minutes chasing shadows cast by children whose grandparents were told, clearly and repeatedly, that they belonged only at the margins of the story.

The final will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Just across the river from the city where millions of immigrants arrived and received the full protection of an amendment that Stephen Miller would now like to declare worthless.

There would be something clarifying — not poetic, not ironic, clarifying, the way a plainly stated truth clarifies — if the last two teams standing included at least one nation from a place he considers beneath notice.

Somewhere on red earth right now a child is tying together rags because nobody can afford a proper football. Somewhere in Brussels or Rotterdam or Phoenix, another child with African parents is learning that he isn’t quite European until somebody needs a goal in the eighty-eighth minute. Somewhere a politician is explaining, with great confidence, why civilization belongs to one people and not another.

The ball, magnificently indifferent, keeps rolling toward whoever can control it.

That has always been football’s greatest insult to racism.

Talent refuses passports.