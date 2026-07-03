How Russia and China Learned to Love Their Border

Since the early 1990s, the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk, located on the Amur River, has steadily reemerged as one of Russia’s most important “border trade hubs.” Sitting directly across from the Chinese city of Heihe, migration for work, commerce, and education has become a routine occurrence between these two cities. Now, the world’s first cross-border cable car system, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, will further connect Blagoveshchensk and Heihe.

The vast majority of the shared Russia-China border runs along the Amur River and its main tributaries, including the Argun and Ussuri. Several other cross-border infrastructure projects are underway, including a road-railway bridge at the Dzhalinda mixed checkpoint, also scheduled to open this year. While sanctions and the war in Ukraine have cut into much of Russia’s civilian economy, its Far East has benefited from the expanding trade and infrastructure links being constructed with China.

Mutual trade, much of it routed through these border crossings, increased by two-thirds from 2022 to 2024, reaching $240 billion. Meanwhile, the trade activity between Russia and China grew by 23 percent between January and May 2026. In March, the Chinese ambassador to Russia called for additional border crossings to cut logistics costs.

This level of economic integration is a far cry from the militarized frontier of the 1960s, when hundreds of thousands of Chinese and Soviet troops engaged in deadly clashes in 1969 during the Zhenbao Island incident. The affair pushed both Moscow and Beijing to seek greater ties with Washington in the aftermath. Some American strategists continue to see the border as a potential fault line, with a 2021 monograph from the US School of Advanced Military Studies calling it “ripe with historical tensions and potentially susceptible to an information campaign by the United States.”

Today, however, neither Russia nor China has any reason for renewing hostility. Both view Washington as a greater strategic concern and have benefited from the stability that a settled border has provided.

It is crucial to remember, however, that the present border arrangement is less than 20 years old, having been finalized only after nearly four centuries of intermittent contact, competing claims, and flashes of violence. Exploring that history is essential to understanding how China and Russia have ensured current stability along their border and why it remains a distinctive and important part of their burgeoning relationship.

Expanding Empires Meet

The Tsardom of Russia and the Qing Empire first encountered each other as they expanded into the Amur River Basin in the 1640s, with limited local geographic knowledge and differing concepts of imperial governance. Russian officials approached the region through European notions of fixed boundaries and territorial control. Qing rulers relied more on a tributary system that provided a strategic buffer. Moreover, Qing maps and administrative claims also treated the region as their domain, historian James A. Millward notes.

Clashes in the 1650s and an inability to communicate directly complicated efforts to define a frontier between Russia and China. Finally, in 1689, the Qing employed two Jesuit advisers, whose command of Latin helped bridge negotiations with the Russians’ Polish interpreter, resulting in the Treaty of Nerchinsk.

Russia agreed to withdraw from much of the Amur region, a concession made easier by its retention of territory west of the Argun River, expansion opportunities in Siberia, and trading rights with the Qing. In return, the Qing secured the frontier and consolidated control over Mongolia. As historian James Carter notes in the China Project, a combination of “shared common interest, willingness to compromise, trusted intermediaries, the threat of force, and even some desperation” helped produce the settlement.

The experience taught the Qing Empire to place greater emphasis on surveying and mapping. Under the Kangxi Emperor, Jesuit missionaries helped compile the Kangxi Atlas between 1708 and 1721, combining European surveying methods with Chinese cartography to produce a more accurate map of the empire and reinforce imperial claims. China and the newly proclaimed Russian Empire signed the Treaty of Kyakhta in 1727 to clarify the frontier through Mongolia and establish a regulated trading hub at Kyakhta.

This frontier held steady for over a century, demonstrating the durability of the agreements and the established balance of power between Russia and China. However, by the mid-19th century, an array of foreign powers, alongside internal unrest that erupted into the Taiping Rebellion, massively weakened the Qing Empire and created an opening for Russia to return to the Amur Basin.

Already under pressure from maritime threats from European powers and Japan, China faced a different challenge from Russia’s overland expansion. Many of China’s “unequal treaties,” which provided foreigners with “privileged status” and forced the Chinese to make concessions, were based on access to Chinese ports and commercial markets. This was also the case with the treaties Beijing had with Russia, which resulted in the expansion of territory for Moscow. The Russia-China Treaty of Aigun in 1858 transferred the northern bank of the Amur, and the 1860 Treaty of Peking ceded all territory between the Ussuri River and the Pacific Ocean to Russia, including what would later become Vladivostok.

Political Crises and the Communist Era

Railway construction extended Russia’s informal reach into Manchuria by the end of the 19th century. This development continued during the Boxer Rebellion in 1900, which targeted foreign infrastructure in China. Russia joined a multinational intervention to crush the unrest and also seized additional Chinese territory in Manchuria. Its forces were later pushed out in defeat following the Russo-Japanese War in 1904–1905.

The fluidity of the region’s borders grew following political upheaval in both the Russian and Qing empires. The 1911 Revolution in China and the 1917 Russian Revolution were followed by civil wars and instability, including a brief conflict in 1929 between the Soviet Union and a Chinese warlord over control of the Chinese Eastern Railway.

China’s civil war continued intermittently after the 1929 clashes until the communist victory in 1949, which helped establish a short-lived Sino-Soviet alliance. Political pragmatism by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and Chinese leader Mao Zedong led to the border issue being set aside. Chinese officials repeatedly said that “the issue was not worth discussing” in the 1940s and 1950s.

Stalin’s death in 1953 and the ensuing ideological tensions between Moscow and Beijing brought border disputes back to the surface. China increasingly challenged the legitimacy of the 19th century’s unequal treaties, which led to a military buildup on both sides until the deadly Zhenbao Island incident on the Ussuri River in 1969. “Mao engineered a fierce conflict with the Soviet Union along the border in the Soviet and Chinese Siberia region in early March 1969, which escalated to a series of intermittent skirmishes for more than half a year,” states the Hoover Institution.

The border became even more militarized in the aftermath. Hundreds of thousands of troops, supported by air bases, missile sites, and armored formations, were deployed by both sides in preparation for war. Seeing an opportunity to exploit the Sino-Soviet split and improve its position against the Soviet Union, Washington moved to normalize relations with China and established official diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1979.

By 1986, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was, as scholar Neville Maxwell notes, “seeking to ease the exhausting burden of the huge military concentrations in the Far East as well as the war in Afghanistan,” and initiated the modern border negotiations, accepting that “the claim to ‘exclusive right of possession and sovereign jurisdiction’ over the border rivers was unsustainable.”

The Soviet collapse in 1991 left a diminished Russian Federation to inherit the dispute, giving Moscow added incentive to stabilize relations with China. Agreements reached during the 1990s and 2000s divided or transferred the last contested islands, a process formally completed in 2008.

Today, the river boundary largely follows the main navigable channel, with specific treaty demarcations for islands and junction zones. Joint Russian and Chinese commissions monitor river changes, as well as fishing and transportation rights across much of the world’s fifth-largest international border.

Post-Border Normalization

While the border between China and Russia has not seen any overt confrontation since the signing of the 2008 agreement, the tense history of the border has not disappeared entirely. It resurfaced in 2023, when China’s Ministry of Natural Resources revised guidelines encouraging the use of historical Chinese names for places in other countries, including in Russia’s Far East.

The maps drew greater attention to China’s ongoing territorial disputes with countries such as India, Vietnam, and Malaysia. But the inclusion of Russian locations prompted a response from the Russian Foreign Ministry, which stated that “the Russian and Chinese sides adhere to the common position that the border issue between our countries has been finally resolved,” saidMaria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the ministry, according to Newsweek.

While Russia is now clearly the junior partner in the Sino-Russian relationship and increasingly strained by its war in Ukraine, it has found ways to preserve its influence in the Far East. The Khasan-Tumangang bridge over the Tumen River, which is expected to be open soon, for example, connects Russia and North Korea by road and increases their control over China’s access to the Sea of Japan from its northeast. At its closest point, the Chinese border is around 10 miles from the sea, but it cannot be reached without passing through Russia or North Korea first.

Observers periodically speculate that China’s larger population could eventually alter the balance across the Amur Basin by simply overwhelming the Russian population. However, Chinese migrants tend to prefer opportunities elsewhere in China rather than in Russia’s Far East.

The two countries tend to view the region through a different economic lens, with Russia prizing the Amur “for the security and transportation opportunities it provides, while China is more inclined to harness the river’s power for energy and agriculture,” according to an article on the platform RANE Worldview. These differing priorities have so far, however, proven more complementary than competitive.

The Russia-China border dispute was as much about national prestige and historical legitimacy as it was about territory, and today neither side has a strong incentive to revisit it. Growing economic integration and reducing uncertainty in the Amur River Basin have improved their strategic positions and turned a once militarized boundary into a cooperative working zone. The flow of Russian energy exports and Chinese investment and manufactured goods has made stability increasingly profitable for both sides, significantly raising the cost of renewed confrontation. Much the same can be seen along the US-Canada border, where extensive trade and shared infrastructure have helped keep lingering territorial disagreements politically insignificant.

As both Russia and China seek alternatives to the US-dominated maritime order, the two countries have, over the last 40 years, transformed one of Eurasia’s long-contested frontiers into one of its most stable and constructive regions.

This article was produced by Economy for All, a project of the Independent Media Institute.