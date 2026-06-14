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Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, image by Chris Michel.

The Gaslighting of San Francisco at the Hunters Point Shipyard

Greg M. Schwartz
June 14, 2026

The cleanup at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard along the bay in San Francisco’s southeast corner remains a huge headache for the Navy, the City, and the citizens of the Bayview/Hunters Point neighborhood. The shipyard was listed as an EPA Superfund site in 1989 due to the radioactive mess left behind by the Navy, […]

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Greg M. Schwartz is an award-winning investigative reporter and was honored by the Society of Environmental Journalists in 2021 as an SEJ Spotlight Reporter of the Week. He can be contacted at greg.m.schwartz@gmail.com or on Twitter @gms111, where he remains active to hold the line against Elon Musk’s right wing depredation of the site.

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Image by Li-An Lim.

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