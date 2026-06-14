The Gaslighting of San Francisco at the Hunters Point Shipyard

The cleanup at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard along the bay in San Francisco’s southeast corner remains a huge headache for the Navy, the City, and the citizens of the Bayview/Hunters Point neighborhood. The shipyard was listed as an EPA Superfund site in 1989 due to the radioactive mess left behind by the Navy, […]

Greg M. Schwartz is an award-winning investigative reporter and was honored by the Society of Environmental Journalists in 2021 as an SEJ Spotlight Reporter of the Week. He can be contacted at greg.m.schwartz@gmail.com or on Twitter @gms111, where he remains active to hold the line against Elon Musk’s right wing depredation of the site.