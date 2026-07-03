Europe Is Burning: The Deadly Heatwave That Exposes the Criminality of Fossil Capitalism and the Economy of Genocide

Europe is on fire. Record-shattering heat waves have gripped the continent, pushing temperatures above 40°C (104°F) in multiple countries, buckling infrastructure, overwhelming hospitals, and claiming thousands of lives. This is not a natural disaster. It is the foreseeable, profitable outcome of decades of fossil fuel addiction and capitalist extraction.

According to a sobering analysis by The Economist, the late-June heat spike could cause around 12,000 excess deaths across Europe. The study, covering 854 cities, shows that human-caused climate change has made the event far more lethal than it would have been otherwise. France alone has already reported over 1,000 excess deaths, with Spain, Italy, and Germany also suffering heavy tolls, and northern countries — that are often less prepared for the heat — facing temps well over 30°C degrees. The elderly and the poor are paying the highest price. The World Health Organization has confirmed more than 1,300 excess deaths linked to the heat since June 21.

The oceans tell an even darker story. In June 2026, global sea surface temperatures reached a new all-time record, hitting averages of 21.0°C according to the EU’s Copernicus Marine Service — surpassing previous records set in 2023 and 2024. Scientists warn we are entering “uncharted territory,” with marine heat waves expanding and intensifying. A supercharged El Niño has thrown more fuel on an already burning planet, but the root cause is clear: decades of unchecked carbon emissions by the fossil fuel industry.

This is not misfortune. This is mass murder by profit.

The fossil fuel giants — ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Chevron, Italy’s ENI — have known for half a century that their products were cooking the planet. They lied, they lobbied, they delayed, and they continued drilling, fracking, and expanding. In 2025 alone, ENI reported adjusted net profits of around €5 billion, while European oil majors collectively posted obscene windfall gains. Greenpeace and other reports have repeatedly exposed how these companies continue to prioritize extraction over survival, even as they greenwash their images with token “transition” investments that amount to a fraction of their fossil fuel spending.

ENI has been deeply entangled in energy deals tied to Israel’s operations in occupied Palestinian waters, supplying crude oil that powers the military apparatus carrying out what many legal experts describe as genocidal actions in Gaza. Fossil capital doesn’t just warm the planet — it fuels the wars and occupations that accelerate ecological collapse.

Nowhere is this more obscene than in the fusion of war and ecological destruction. The world’s militaries — led by the United States and its allies — are among the largest institutional emitters on Earth. The ongoing genocides in Gaza and the Sudan, and wars in Ukraine, Iran and elsewhere pour tens of millions of tons of CO₂ into the atmosphere through fuel-guzzling jets, tanks, bombs, and reconstruction. Every missile fired, every drone launched, every city reduced to rubble accelerates the very climate breakdown that makes these heat waves deadlier. War is not separate from the climate crisis — it is one of its most vicious engines.

The new priests of the digital age — the hyperscale data centers powering Artificial Intelligence — are adding massive new heat to an already overheating planet. Data centers consumed about 415 TWh globally in 2024, roughly 1.5% of world electricity, and are projected to nearly double by 2030. In Europe, demand is exploding. A single large AI training facility can consume as much power as 100,000 households, while the heat they generate raises local land surface temperatures by an average of 2°C, with some areas seeing spikes as high as 9°C. The AI boom is not “clean tech” — it is another ravenous consumer of fossil energy in a system that cannot stop growing.

Even more terrifying is the human body’s hard limit. Scientists define a wet-bulb temperature of 35°C (95°F) as the theoretical survivability threshold — the point at which, even in shade with unlimited water, the human body can no longer cool itself through sweating. Recent studies show that deadly heat stress is already occurring at lower wet-bulb levels, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. During this heatwave, large parts of southern Europe approached or breached dangerous thresholds, where mortality spikes dramatically. We are not just losing comfort. We are losing the basic environmental conditions required for human survival.

Skeptics still trot out tired arguments: “It’s just natural cycles,” “The models are wrong,” or “Alarmists like Guy McPherson have been predicting doom for years.” McPherson, the controversial ecologist who has long warned of near-term human extinction, continues to argue that we are witnessing abrupt, irreversible collapse driven by feedback loops — Arctic methane release, permafrost thaw, and accelerating warming. While his exact timeline remains debated, the underlying science he cites — runaway warming and tipping points — is increasingly validated by mainstream observations. The deniers’ real record is one of consistent failure: every prediction of “cooling” or “stabilization” has been falsified by relentless temperature records, melting ice, and rising seas. Their skepticism is not science — it is ideological defense of a dying profit model.

Europe likes to call itself a climate leader. In reality, it remains dangerously unprepared. Most cities lack proper cooling infrastructure. Heat action plans are inadequate. Vulnerable populations are abandoned to suffer and die while governments prioritize corporate profits and military budgets over human survival.

The message of this heat wave is brutally simple: we are no longer approaching the abyss. We are in free fall. Every additional fraction of a degree means more corpses, more suffering, and more irreversible damage to the only home we have.

The time for half-measures and greenwashed promises is long past over. We need a ruthless, immediate dismantling of the fossil fuel economy, an end to the wars that feed it, and a radical reorientation toward genuine justice — for people and for the planet.

The heat is not coming. It is here. And even with the dismantling of the criminal system driving it, it is only likely to get worse — until it becomes unsurvivable. Strategies exist that could help provide some temporary relief if the world collaborated and cooperated to implement them. The struggle for human existence has begun. The question is whether we will fight with the urgency this moment demands to prioritize our common humanity and our planet above allowing business as usual to steam ahead.