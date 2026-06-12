America the Unfree—Home of the Policed, Surveilled and Occupied

“I love the inflation.”[1]—Donald Trump (June 2026)

America has become an occupied nation.

Not by one invading army, but by many occupying powers: the police state, the surveillance state, the war state, the corporate state, the foreign influence machine, and a ruling class that treats the American people as little more than collateral damage in its pursuit of power, profit and control.

We have been policed, surveilled, taxed, indebted, manipulated, censored, tracked, searched, silenced and sold out.

Foreign powers are buying up our farmland,[2] buying favor with the Trump family,[3] weaseling their way into the White House,[4] dictating national policy,[5] and now—with the backing of the Trump administration and bipartisan support in Congress—one of America’s closest partners-in-crime may soon gain even greater access to U.S. intelligence and surveillance capabilities.[6]

This is what we have come to.

The swamp under President Trump has taken on a decidedly foreign flavor: any nation with enough money, leverage or strategic value to enrich the Trump family can now get its hands on a piece of the American pie—all the while, the American people continue to struggle to survive Trump’s self-enrichment schemes, broken promises, endless wars, militarized streets and vanity projects.

We’re being sold to the highest bidders, and still nothing is being done to protect us.

This, too, is occupation.

Not merely the occupation of land, but the occupation of the Constitution itself.

The contrast could not be more obscene.

On June 8, 1789, James Madison rose in the House of Representatives to introduce amendments to the Constitution that would become the Bill of Rights. Madison and the founding generation fought to bind the government down. They understood that written limits on government power were not optional. They were essential.

Today’s rulers are fighting to free the government from those restraints.

They want fewer limits on surveillance, police power, presidential immunity, war-making, foreign entanglements, secrecy, corruption, and the ability of the rich and powerful to buy their way into the machinery of government.

That is how far we have fallen.

From a Bill of Rights, we have descended into a bill of sale.

From a Congress that amended the Constitution to protect the people from government power, we now have a Congress that hides government power inside thousand-page defense bills, intelligence authorizations, classified annexes and emergency spending packages.

From founders who warned against foreign influence, we now have rulers who auction off access to foreign governments, foreign donors, foreign wars and foreign intelligence interests.

That is not government by consent.

That is occupation by transaction.

And nowhere is this more dangerous than in the machinery of surveillance.

Surveillance is not just another government program. It is the nervous system of the police state. It is how the government tracks who you are, where you go, what you say, who you know, what you believe, what you fear, what you oppose and what you might become.

Once that machinery is built, everyone wants access to it: federal agencies, local police, private contractors, political operatives, corporate partners and foreign governments.

That is why the latest push to deepen intelligence sharing with Israel should stop every American cold.[7]

It is happening at the very moment U.S. officials are reportedly warning that Israel poses a growing espionage threat to the United States.[8]

And yet Congress is moving to give Israel even greater access to America’s intelligence machinery.[9]

Buried inside the latest intelligence and defense legislation are provisions that tell the government to share more intelligence with Israel.

The 2027 National Defense Authorization Act adds another layer. Section 224 would create a United States–Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative, requiring the Pentagon to synchronize cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel in defense research, development, testing, evaluation, integration and industrial cooperation.[10]

Again, strip away the bureaucratic language.

This is about fusing systems.

This is about joining forces on defense technology, cyber capabilities, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, surveillance tools, missile defense, drone tracking, network integration and data fusion.

That is where the Constitution gets lost.

The Fourth Amendment was written to protect the people from government searches that are unreasonable, generalized and unchecked. It was meant to force the government to justify its intrusions, identify what it is looking for, and answer to the law.

The modern surveillance state was built to evade those restraints.

It outsources. It pools. It launders. It hides behind agencies, contractors, secret courts, classified briefings and foreign partners.

That is why this is so dangerous.

The issue is not whether Israel is friend or foe.

The issue is whether the American government should be allowed to expand foreign access to U.S. intelligence systems while the American people are left with nothing but reassurances, classified briefings and vague promises that safeguards exist somewhere behind closed doors.

We have been down this road before.

A free people do not trust rulers. They bind them down.

That is the whole point of the Constitution.

The framers did not create a government of secret permissions. They created a government of delegated powers, divided authority and enforceable limits. They did not trust the executive branch to police itself. They did not trust Congress to rubber-stamp the machinery of power. They did not trust courts to remain vigilant without pressure from the people. They certainly did not trust standing armies, secret alliances and foreign entanglements to preserve liberty.

They understood that power, once accumulated, does not surrender itself willingly.

Now Congress wants to make that surrender harder to undo.

No free people should tolerate a government that gathers information in secret, shares it in secret, interprets it in secret and then tells the citizenry to trust that their freedoms remain intact.

This is how America becomes unfree.

This is occupation.

Not occupation in the old sense alone, with armies marching through the streets and flags planted in conquered soil, but occupation in the modern sense: a people ruled by forces they do not control, watched by systems they cannot see, taxed for wars they did not choose, governed by deals they were never allowed to debate, and stripped of rights by officials who insist it is all for their own good.

This is the America being built around us.

As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, the question is whether Americans will wake up before the occupation becomes so complete that no one can tell who is watching, who is sharing, who is profiting, who is deciding and who is ultimately in charge.

Notes.

[1] Julia Manchester, “Trump embraces May price spikes amid Iran war: ‘I love the inflation’” The Hill (Jun. 10, 2026), https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5918345-donald-trump-price-hikes-inflation/.

[2] Ari Hawkins, “China agrees to billions in additional US farm purchases, White House says,” Politico (May 17, 2026), https://www.politico.com/news/2026/05/17/china-agrees-to-add-billions-annually-of-us-farm-purchases-white-house-says-00925648.

[3] Bernard Condon, “How the Trump family’s business deals could open the door for future presidents to profit from office,” PBS Newshour(Apr. 13, 2026), https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/how-the-trump-familys-business-deals-could-open-the-door-for-future-presidents-to-profit-from-office.

[4] Casey Michel, “Trump Opens the White House Doors to Foreign Regimes and Their Dirty Money,” The Nation (Oct. 7, 2025), https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/trump-foreign-lobbying-corruption/.

[5] Owen Jones, “Why is the US media silent about Israel’s role in Trump’s decision to go to war?” The Guardian (Apr. 27, 2026), https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/apr/27/trump-israel-trump-war.

[6] Austin Campbell, “Congress Is Trying to Permanently Integrate U.S. and Israeli Defense Tech,” The Intercept (Jun. 8, 2026), https://theintercept.com/2026/06/08/us-israel-224-ai-defense-budget/.

[7] Sam Kiley, “Trump to massively expand US intelligence sharing with Israel,” The Independent (Jun. 9, 2026), https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/trump-israel-intelligence-law-us-mi6-cia-b2991943.html.

[8] Julian E. Barnes and Eric Schmitt, “Pentagon Sees Growing Espionage Threat From Israel,” The New York Times (Jun. 6, 2026), https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/06/us/politics/pentagon-sees-growing-espionage-threat-from-israel.html.

[9] Sam Kiley, “Trump to massively expand US intelligence sharing with Israel,” The Independent (Jun. 9, 2026), https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/trump-israel-intelligence-law-us-mi6-cia-b2991943.html.

[10] Austin Campbell, “Congress Is Trying to Permanently Integrate U.S. and Israeli Defense Tech,” The Intercept (Jun. 8, 2026), https://theintercept.com/2026/06/08/us-israel-224-ai-defense-budget/.