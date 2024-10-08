Must Higher Education Always Genuflect Before America’s Highest Incomes?

America’s wealthiest have towered over the rest of us for quite some time now, and most all of us have over recent decades gained at least a little sense of how awesome the purchasing power of our richest has become. Today’s awesomely affluent, we’ve come to understand, can afford to buy just about anything, from ever more exotic destination weddings to islands and elections.

The list of wonders that only our mega-rich can afford has of late been expanding almost as fast as the size of their personal fortunes. The deepest of our deep pockets, to give just one example, can now explore the ocean depths in fully customized personal submersibles that run a mere $35 million. And our awesomely affluent can ride these submersibles straight into their own personalized “floating cities.” A cozy one might only set them back a couple hundred million.

But the richest among us aren’t devoting their “disposable” wealth just to fun and frolic. They also have their eyes firmly fixed on much more consequential missions — like ensuring their offspring a launching pad for a prestigious future. And in our modern world that future comes most readily to those who hold a diploma from one of America’s most eminent colleges and universities.

The simple cost of attending a top-ranked university — now nearing about $500,000 over four years — has, of course, never posed any sort of problem for our wealthiest families. What has been a concern for our richest: making sure that their offspring can gain admittance onto the world’s most highly selective campuses.

The “cure” to that uncertainty? That antidote has been, ever since the 1920s, “legacy admissions,” a welcome card that elite universities offer our nation’s most affluent, especially those affluents who’ve happened to bestow upon their alma maters serious chunks of their fortunes.

This “practice of passing an admissions advantage along the bloodlines of the nation’s richest families” remains “unfair and gross, and just about everybody knows it,” notes James Murphy, the postsecondary policy director at the Washington, D.C.-based Education Reform Now think tank.

“Our country was founded on the principles that opportunity should be open to all, not just those who inherit it from their parents,” adds Murphy, “and that merit should determine success, not lineage.”