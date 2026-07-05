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Onitaiji: Occupier, 2024. Acrylic on cotton canvas, 72 x 47 inches (182.9 x 119.4 cm), Private Collection. © Gaku Tsutaja; Courtesy of Ulterior Gallery, New York

Parallel Worlds: An Interview with Artist, Gaku Tsutaja

Rebecca Maria Goldschmidt
July 5, 2026

It makes sense that I would meet Gaku Tsutaja at a protest against the War on Iran in front of Hiroshima’s Atomic Bomb Dome, the preserved relic of total obliteration. It was June 2025 and the world was witnessing Israel’s surprise attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in the Twelve-Day War. Tsutaja was in town for […]

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Rebecca Maria Goldschmidt is an artist and cultural worker engaging in place-based art and research projects. Her recent work reflects studies of cultural and land-based practices of her Jewish and Filipino ancestors. She is the co-founder of LAING Hawai’i, a heritage language preservation organization, and Program Director for Queer Mikveh Project. She received her MFA from the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa in Honolulu in 2020 and is pursuing her doctoral studies as a MEXT Scholar in Sculpture at Hiroshima City University in Japan. She is a co-host of CounterPunch Radio.

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