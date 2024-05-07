by

Has Lie’n Joe Biden ever done a special nationally televised presidential address on the fascist Christian white nationalist menace stalking the land?

Did he do one to denounce and counter the forced motherhood Dobbs v Jackson decision?!

Did he go on television to talk to the nation about its insane mass shooting and violence epidemics?

How about one on the climate catastrophe (just the biggest issue of our or any time), which has gotten worse under his administration (during which the US has set new records for the burning of fossil fuels)?

How about one on the growing risk of nuclear war, which he has significantly escalated with his relentless provocation of Russia and China? Hello?

Of course not. Nope.

And yet this very morning the sorry-ass arch-imperialist warmonger Genocide Joe Biden did a nationally televised address in which he falsely painted the wonderful wave of American campus protests against US-backed genocide in Gaza as a “violent,” “antisemitic,” and “chaos”-causing threat to Jewish and other students, to the educational process, and to the “rule of law.”

What a lying sack of shit this longtime blood-soaked imperialist is.

*”Threatening people, intimidating people, instilling fear in people is not peaceful protest,” Biden said. What a disingenuous asshole! The anti-genocide protesters are doing no such thing. The attacks, violence, and intimidation are coming from Zionist thugs (who went after anti-genocide protesters with bear spray and baseball bats at UCLA last night), campus police, and militarized city, county, and state police.

* “People have the right to get an education, the right to get a degree, the right to walk across the campus safely without fear of being attacked,” Biden said. Wow. Talk about Orwellian reality-inversion! The anti-genocide protesters are not attacking or threatening to attack people trying to walk across campuses. The only people assaulting folks on campuses are Zionist thugs and the gendarmes being called in by university and college presidents and trustees. And nothing could be more educational than joining an on-campus teach-in or discussion of Israel’s long and ongoing US-sponsored war on the Palestinian people, 40,000 of whom have been murdered with largely US-/Biden-supplied arms over the last seven months.

* “There should be no place on any campus for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students.” Good one, Genocide Joe! The anti-genocide protests are NOT antisemitic. They are SO NOT ANTISEMITIC that many of the leading campus activists are Jewish students who say things like “One Holocaust does not justify another.”

If Biden is so concerned about “the rule of law,” why is the open Hitler-channeling January 6 putschist Donald “Take Down the Metal Detectors” Trump not behind bars? Why did Joe and his pathetic attorney general Merrick Garland wait so absurdly long to prosecute this open Hitlerian threat to previously normative bourgeois democracy, civility, and rule of law?

And now Biden, who says that the US would “have to invent the [occupation and apartheid] state of Israel if didn’t already exist [to serve US imperial strategic interests],” is showing that he values backing the murder of Palestinian women and children more than he values keeping Donald “Poisoning Our Blood” Trump from having a second stint in the world’s most dangerous office. His sick support of Israel’s war crimes will cost him dearly with much of his party’s base next fall.

The “rule of law”? Is that what the Judeo-fascist state of Israel upholds when it buries innocent Palestinian children in rubble, murders aid workers, and bombs hospitals in Gaza — all this and more terrible to contemplate with US funding and arms and the political and diplomatic backing of the Biden White House?

Hello?

“We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent,” Genocide Joe said. “The American people are heard.” That’s yet more bullshit from Lie’n Biden. The USA has a long and ongoing history precisely of “silencing people and squashing dissent” — a history that is on cold display on numerous US campuses right now.

“The American people are heard?” By policymakers and a ruling class that behaves in direct violation of majority US opinion on one issue after another after another after another (there’s a huge empirical literature on this) , including (by the way) the current US-Israel war on Gaza: most Americans want an immediate and permanent cease fire.

Biden ended his address by telling a reporter that the student protests would have no impact on his policy in Israel and Palestine.

The protests are “heard,” but their basic human call for a ceasefire is rejected despite the fact that it mirrors majority US and world opinion.

Excuse me if I don’t bow down and kiss Biden’s ass for saying he’s not ready to call out the National Guard to squash opposition to the US-Israeli Crucifixion of Gaza! He is channeling the same neo-McCarthyite false accusations that the Republi-fascists are making against the wonderful and courageous student protesters.

F’ this guy.

Watch Lie’n Biden’s address here if you can stomach it.