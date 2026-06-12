There Is No Pride in Genocide: Rome Pride Rejects Pinkwashing as Israel’s Slaughter Continues

In late May 2026, Rome Pride organizers delivered a clear and courageous message: there will be no platform for complicity with genocide. Italy’s only Jewish LGBTQ+ organization, Keshet Italia, was barred from marching with its own float in the upcoming June 20 parade. The reason was straightforward and principled—Keshet refused to endorse Rome Pride’s political manifesto, which explicitly condemns Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and demands a clear break from the Zionist state’s policies of occupation, apartheid, and extermination.

This decision has triggered predictable outrage from Zionist quarters, who immediately cried antisemitism. But the real issue here is not prejudice—it is accountability. Pride was born as a radical act of resistance against oppression, not as a rainbow-washed corporate parade where war criminals get to fly rainbow flags while bombing children.

The Abomination of Pinkwashing

Israel has spent decades perfecting the art of pinkwashing—cynically parading Tel Aviv’s vibrant (and heavily subsidized) Pride scene as proof of its “liberal democracy” while maintaining the most brutal settler-colonial regime on earth. Queer Israelis may serve openly in the occupation forces, but Palestinian queers live under a double nightmare: the daily violence of military occupation and the conservative social pressures exacerbated by decades of dispossession and siege.

In Gaza and the West Bank, survival itself is precarious. Israeli authorities have a documented history of blackmailing vulnerable queer Palestinians into collaboration, using their sexuality as a weapon of control and betrayal. The destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system, the deliberate targeting of civilians, and the starvation campaign have made any semblance of safe queer existence impossible. Families are wiped out in entire neighborhoods, hospitals reduced to rubble, and children maimed or orphaned with no access to basic care.

Over 70,000 Palestinians have been slaughtered since October 2023, with thousands more maimed, orphaned, and starved. Israel’s genocidal campaign is now spreading into Lebanon, with relentless bombing campaigns and ground incursions driving up the death toll and pushing the region toward a wider, catastrophic war. When entire families are erased and entire communities are shattered, waving a rainbow flag over the carnage is not progress—it is moral obscenity.

A Necessary Stand

Rome Pride’s organizers understood this reality. They made participation conditional on alignment with opposition to the “ongoing genocide in Gaza by the State of Israel.” This is not discrimination against Jews—it is a rejection of any normalization of Israeli state crimes. Jewish individuals remain welcome to march as part of the broader community, but not as representatives of a regime carrying out live-streamed mass murder while claiming moral superiority through selective LGBT visibility.

The exclusion of Keshet Italia exposes the fault line running through global queer movements: Will solidarity be consistent and principled, or will it bend to the pressures of Zionist lobbying and pinkwashing propaganda? True liberation politics cannot selectively ignore the oppression of Palestinians—queer or otherwise—while celebrating rainbow imagery in Tel Aviv. This decision forces a long-overdue reckoning with the limits of identity politics detached from anti-imperialist struggle.

The human cost makes the hypocrisy unbearable. Pinkwashing does not save lives; it launders blood and distracts from the systematic violence that makes daily life a hell for Palestinians under occupation.

The Roots of Pride and the Test of Our Time

Pride emerged from the Stonewall riots and decades of militant struggle against police violence, societal exclusion, and state repression. It was never meant to be neutered into feel-good consumerism or geopolitical branding that serves powerful interests. Today’s test is whether the movement will stand against the greatest moral atrocity of our generation or allow itself to be co-opted by those who profit from endless war and ethnic cleansing.

The Rome decision, however controversial, reaffirms that genuine Pride must be anti-imperialist and anti-colonial at its core. It cannot make peace with a settler state that practices apartheid and genocide. As the Gaza Generation continues to mobilize across Italy and beyond—pressuring governments, blockading ports, disrupting arms shipments, and building real solidarity from below—this stand in Rome sends a powerful signal that the days of unchallenged pinkwashing are coming to an end.

There can be no pride without justice. No rainbow flags over mass graves. No celebration of “LGBTQ rights” while Palestinian children are bombed and starved—and while Israeli aggression expands into Lebanon with utter impunity.

From the river to the sea, liberation must be for all—or it is for none. Rome Pride has drawn a necessary line in the sand. The rest of the global queer movement should take note and follow suit.

There Is No Pride in Genocide.

This article was inspired by the suggestion and interest of my LBGTQ+ offspring Val(Gaia) Leonardi who thought a more profound look at Pride and the pinkwashing of genocide was necessary after the controversy and zionist uproar surrounding Roma Pride and their principled positition.