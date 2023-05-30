Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
May 30, 2023
Hudson Collapse
by
stclair
Bill Wolfe writes about politics and the environment at
Wolfenotes
.
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Amazonia and the World
Killing Herrhausen
The Korean War’s Hidden History
The Politics of Exhaustion
Fire, Razor Wire and the Beast
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
May 30, 2023
Stephen F. Eisenman
Supreme Duplicity
Bill Hatch
Polluting the Grand Canyon for “Clean Energy”
Sonali Kolhatkar
The Move Toward a Four-Day Workweek Obscures Low Pay
Ron Jacobs
A Tale of Cruelty and Criminality: Doug Valentine on the CIA
Paul Street
Cave Man Joe: On Hollow Resistance to Fascism and Other Existential Menaces*
Sam Pizzigati
Garbage In, Garbage CEO Windfalls Out
John P. Ruehl
Taiwan’s Quest to Upgrade Its Battle Readiness Continues to Evolve
Maximillian Alvarez
A New Generation of Organizers Are Building Union Power in the South
Mel Gurtov
Kissinger at 100
Carol Wolman
Zaporizhzhia Gazette: Notes on an Unfolding Nuclear Crisis
Don Kimball
When Your Life Goes To The Landfill A Shame on Portland, Maine
Thomas Knapp
Pre-Election Advice: Try Looking at Yourself the Way Politicians Do
Elliot Sperber
My Mariology
May 29, 2023
Boris Kagarlitsky
A Plea to My Western Progressive Friends: Stop Helping Putin with Your Conciliatory and Ambiguous Statements
Binoy Kampmark
Visits of Justice: Stella Assange’s Plea to Australia
Marc Levy
Snapshot: Saigon 1994
Robert Hunziker
Supremes Declare War on Wetlands
Ralph Nader
Inverted Corporate Capitalism – Blocking Their Owner-Shareholders
Bob Lord
The First Trillionaire: No Cause for Celebration
Jake Johnston – Widlore Mérancourt
Who Are Pras Michel’s “Haitian Friends”?
Mike Garrity
Big Win for Grizzlies
John Perry
Masaya in Flames: Five Years Afterwards
Christopher Brauchli
Age or Pride Comes Before the Fall?
Eric Toussaint
Radio Silence Concerning FDR’s Repudiation of Debts
Richard Levine
Two Memorial Day Poems
Weekend Edition
May 26, 2023
Friday - Sunday
Stephen F. Eisenman
What’s the Use of William Blake?
Anthony DiMaggio
“White Protectionism” is White Supremacy: A Bait and Switch as Old as History
Eve Ottenberg
The Death Penalty for Homelessness
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Clintons and the Rich Women
Joshua Frank
Accountability Needed at the Country’s Most Toxic Site
Ramzy Baroud
Not On Our Dime!’: Why US Democrats Are Growingly Challenging Israel
Robert Hunziker
Nuclear Turns Fashionable
Rob Urie
The Russiagate Fraud Revisited
Richard E. Rubenstein
Against Involuntary Death
Susan Block
Kinsey Defunded, Perma Wars Mega-Funded, Humanities Up in Smoke
Thomas Klikauer
AI and Human Autonomy
James Bovard
FISA is the “Trust Me, Chumps!” Surveillance Act
David Yearsley
Belafonte in the Sun
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Colonial Legacies and Post-Colonial Realities: Vijay Prashad in Conversation
Saurav Sarkar Rupam Deb
The Deplorable Work Conditions Behind Harrods’ $7,000 ‘Ambootia Snow Mist’ Darjeeling Tea
Robert Fantina
Kashmir in the Shadows
Joyce Kendrick
The SNAP Expansion Helped Me Lead a Dignified Life on Disability…Now It’s Gone
Peter Certo
There’s No Debate About the Debt, Only Political Priorities
Linda Pentz Gunter
Germany’s Non-Nuclear Path to a Carbon Neutral Future
Karen J. Greenberg
America’s Continuing Quest to Hide Torture