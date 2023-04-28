Her Name Was Nora al-Awlaki: The Real Reason Donald Trump Should Rot in Hell

by

34 felony counts and homicide ain’t one. That is all I can think anytime I see another news reel about the supposedly historic indictment of former and possibly future President Donald J. Trump. This son of a Klansman commits 34 felonies before his first Big Mac every morning and the best you can do is 34 degrees to Stormy Daniels. This case is shit and I’m tired of pretending otherwise just so I don’t have to agree with my Fox News addicted mother. Alvin Bragg’s entire house of cards is built on the single victimless crime of covering up another single victimless crime that nobody has or ever will be convicted of, and you all know it.

Don’t get me wrong, I want to see Trump burn like a match head at least as badly as any pussyhat wearing Hillaryite. I want to see that motherfucker buried beneath the prison and I’m a goddamn prison abolitionist. But if we’re finally going to bring a president down and put him in chains, let’s do it for real, with a real fucking crime with real fucking victims and you don’t even have to dive seven days deep into Donald Trump’s disastrous first term to find one. The heartless son of a bitch signed off on a war crime during his first week in the White House when he sent a black ops hit team to kill a child.

Her name was Nora al-Awlaki, and I want you to remember that name because she was just an 8-year-old American girl and apparently, she had to die for your freedom. But she wasn’t alone. She was one of thirty people murdered in a wild and reckless Seal Team 6 raid on a dusty little village called Yakla in Yemen’s Bayda Province. A heavily armed death squad of American heroes came in so hot on this patch of sand that they literally crashed their chopper, injuring three of their compatriots in the process and leaving them with no choice but to abandon their sunken ship and burn the evidence by calling in an airstrike. Things just went from bad to tragic from there.

A 50-minute gun battle followed with America’s most elite killers taking heavy fire from burka-clad women in huts on all sides. By the time they left that Allah forsaken village behind, they left it in ashes with one dead Navy Seal and another 30 dead civilians, including at least 8 women and 7 children between the ages of 3 and 13, including one American citizen named Nora who bled out in her mother’s arms after being struck in the neck by a stray bullet. It took that child two hours to die. Her last words before the lights went dim behind her eyes were “Don’t cry, mama, I’m fine.”

Experts say, experts say… Every time America commits another atrocity, all their devoted stenographers in the mainstream media can tell us is what “experts say” and what do experts say about Yakla? A lot but very little of it adds up or comes with verifiable details. Experts say that village was an al-Qaeda hotbed. Experts say that some nameless heavy from AQAP was hiding out there among all the women and children. Experts say that we launched a massive raid on a densely populated village just to retrieve a treasure trove of vital intelligence on pilfered computer software. Experts won’t tell us what exactly was on those confiscated servers, but experts do give us their solemn word that it was well worth the trail of corpses Seal Team 6 left in their wake to retrieve it.

Pardon my broken Arabic but “experts” can kiss my fat Queer ass. Those same experts told me that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and that Putin blew up his own pipelines just for shits and grins. The gutless vultures of cable news may sing all day long about their precious experts, but they spend very little time if any at all on the victims and witnesses of the crimes these nameless experts seem to go out of their way to kick sand over. The actual people of the village of Akla tell a very different story about what they described as a “night of evil.” The survivors speak of a sleepy village ambushed without warning by helicopters and Reaper drones before having armed white men storm through their houses, firing at will in the middle of the night. According to them there were no members of AQAP present in their village but there was a school, a clinic and a mosque before they were bombarded to rubble.

Nora’s grandfather, Nasser al-Awlaki, a well-known and respected Yemeni scholar and politician who had once served as the president of Sanaa University was among these witnesses. According to Nasser, not only was his granddaughter and several other children in the same house slaughtered in cold blood but the house next door was raided too, with everyone inside being murdered before it was burnt to the ground. This included a young female Saudi school teacher with rumored links to al-Qaeda, but I believe that the primary reason behind this bloodbath likely has a lot more to do with the name that Nasser and Nora shared than any mysterious visitor next door.

You see, Nora wasn’t the first American citizen with the name al-Awlaki to be extrajudicially murdered by a sitting president, she wasn’t even the second. If that name sounds familiar to you, that’s probably because she was the daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, a notorious American-born imam who was assassinated in a drone strike approved by Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize winning predecessor Barack Obama back in 2011. His crime? Well, that really all depends on how much faith you have in what those experts say because their word is the only proof that exists that Anwar was guilty of anything more than being an influential Muslim fundamentalist with a reasonably low opinion of his home country.

Anwar was born to Yemeni parents in Las Cruces, New Mexico and spent his childhood between those two deserts. He attended various universities across the US before returning to Yemen as a university lecturer and spending a brief period as a public speaker in the UK. He was detained by the American-backed dictatorship in Yemen and spent 18 months behind bars before being released without ever facing trial. It was around this time that Anwar began to earn a name for himself as an influential advocate of jihad on the internet. His religious rants against American imperialism became particularly popular in America and the UK due to Anwar being an English speaker with a downright mesmerizing screen presence. He has long been accused of being a powerful player in Yemen’s al-Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula but his involvement in the group as anything but a skilled propagandist has never been proven with even the “experts” long stating that his role has always been more inspirational than operational.

This all seemed to change under Obama, who officially upgraded Anwar’s status to “regional commander” before he became the first American citizen added to Barack’s infamous CIA kill list. Though Anwar had never even been charged with a crime in the US, he did briefly exchange emails with Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan, whose massacre the GOP had a field day blaming on the new president with the suspiciously Muslim sounding name. Anwar’s father steadfastly contended that his son had never even been a member of al-Qaeda and that he was in hiding from American and Yemeni persecution with his ancestral tribe in South Yemen. Nasser begged Obama to give him more time to convince his son to hand himself over and even sued the president with help from the ACLU when this failed, but nothing seemed to convince that pacifist-in-chief not to pull the trigger.

So, in 2011 Anwar al-Awlaki was murdered in a CIA drone strike. But what is even more chilling is that two weeks later his 16-year-old son Abdulrahman Anwar al-Awlaki, another US citizen, was murdered in a separate Obama-approved airstrike. All the “experts” claim that Occam was just chucking razor blades like tomahawks for target practice that day and this kid was just an innocent bystander in a totally unrelated CIA facilitated homicide, but then-White House Secretary Robert Gibbs dipped the administration’s hand when questioned at a press conference about the murder.

“I would suggest that you should have a far more responsible father if they are truly concerned about the well-being of their children, I don’t think becoming an al-Qaeda jihadist terrorist is the best way to go about your business” Sung like a natural born killer.

As noted above, regardless of Anwar al-Awlaki’s actual involvement with terrorism, he is a veritable rock star among disgruntled Muslims in the English-speaking world and that star has only grown brighter with his murder. His videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube, including by the jihadists behind the Boston Marathon Bombing and the mass shootings in Orlando and San Bernadino. Anwar is far more dangerous dead than he ever was alive, and somebody has to pay for the sins of the father to send a message to his followers.

Gibbs made this message loud and clear to anyone without their fingers in their ears and it was a message repeated much more bluntly by Donald Trump on the campaign trail in 2016, when he promised not just to target terrorists if elected president but to kill their families as well. The raid that would murder the third American al-Awlaki in just under six years was actually planned by Obama, but he decided to kick the can to Trump once he was elected, likely knowing that bastard would finish the job for him and get more shit for doing so simply because he’s an oafish lout.

Donald Trump will never be tried for the murder of Nora al-Awlaki for the same reason that Barack Obama will never be tried for the murder of her older brother. Because both parties kill children just like jihadists to send a message to populations who resist America’s will and neither party plans to stop anytime in the near future.

Then why should I care? You might feel tempted to ask. It’s OK, I do to sometimes, and I’ll tell you at the risk of tipping my own hand. I may be a bitter contrarian faggot, but I can’t forget Nora’s face. She looks too much like that little girl in the mirror that the Catholic Church tried to drown for existing in the wrong gender thirty years ago. She was just another innocent child caught up in the twisted games that powerful adults play, and I can’t help but to take that personally.

So, I’ll say it three more times before I say it again and again and again. Her name was Nora al-Awlaki. Her name was Nora al-Awlaki. Her name was Nora al-Awlaki. And I won’t let you forget that fucking name because I am sick and tired of watching children die so powerful men can stand a little taller on their corpses. May they all rot in hell.