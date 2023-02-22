You might have heard about a certain French writer who visited the United States in 1831. Alexis de Tocqueville is an all-time emigre superstar, a beloved bard, and the author of Democracy in America.

One of Tocqueville’s favorite things about our country then is something many of us would name today: Our generosity.

The Frenchman marveled at the Americans who came together to help one another, financially and socially, in voluntary associations—paying what he called a “self-tax for the common good” and showing “self-interest properly understood.”

To historian Olivier Zunz, Tocqueville’s “grasp of the relationship between interest and altruism remains essential.” The notion that one’s own well-being is inextricable from the well-being of one’s community is what drives the generosity of Americans today.

And it is a lovable, laudable national sentiment. Americans are among the most generous people on earth, at least when measured by charitable donations. Our plentiful GoFundMes, mutual aid groups, and even splashy charitable social media channels speak to a civic culture that both prizes and relies on philanthropic behavior.

Even our tax system reflects this. We can deduct big charitable contributions from our taxes, and charitable organizations are largely tax-exempt. So, we have really made philanthropy a kind of “self-tax” — often a literal substitute for taxes in general.

But there are real downsides to this arrangement, especially since it is linked with our country’s indefensible economic inequality.

Our tax system differentiates public, working charities—like Feeding America or the YMCA, which serve people on the ground—from private foundations, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which mostly make grants to other charities.

Since they aren’t providing services themselves, foundations are required to pay five percent of their assets each year to working charities. But there are many ways to get around these laws, which are meant to make sure the public actually benefits from the private organizations that take these tax benefits.