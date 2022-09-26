September 26, 2022

Inside Putin’s Mobilization

by Eric Draitser

The latest, including:

• Types of resistance to Putin’s mobilization
• Some regions banning freedom of movement as draft-dodging grows
• Russia’s miners and oil workers going to war
• Chechnya’s Kadyrov exempts Chechnya from new mobilization
• Zelensky speaks to Russians in Russian
• Reports from Buryatia & Tuva regions on disproportionate deaths
• Russia to strip Central Asian migrants of naturalized citizenship for refusing to fight
• Conflicts between Russia and Uzbekistan/Kyrgyzstan/Kazakhstan

Eric Draitser is an independent political analyst and host of CounterPunch Radio. You can find his exclusive content including articles, podcasts, audio commentaries, poetry and more at patreon.com/ericdraitser. You can follow him on Twitter @stopimperialism.