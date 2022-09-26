Inside Putin’s Mobilization

The latest, including:
• Types of resistance to Putin’s mobilization
• Some regions banning freedom of movement as draft-dodging grows
• Russia’s miners and oil workers going to war
• Chechnya’s Kadyrov exempts Chechnya from new mobilization
• Zelensky speaks to Russians in Russian
• Reports from Buryatia & Tuva regions on disproportionate deaths
• Russia to strip Central Asian migrants of naturalized citizenship for refusing to fight
• Conflicts between Russia and Uzbekistan/Kyrgyzstan/Kazakhstan