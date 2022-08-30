A New Civil War in Libya?

An analysis of the current tensions in Libya, including:
– Who are the competing factions? Why is the country divided?
– Turkey, Russia and an analysis of the alliances on Libya
– How the current disaster was precipitated by the US-NATO war
An analysis of the current tensions in Libya, including:
– Who are the competing factions? Why is the country divided?
– Turkey, Russia and an analysis of the alliances on Libya
– How the current disaster was precipitated by the US-NATO war
Eric Draitser is an independent political analyst and host of CounterPunch Radio. You can find his exclusive content including articles, podcasts, audio commentaries, poetry and more at patreon.com/ericdraitser. You can follow him on Twitter @stopimperialism.