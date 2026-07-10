Why “Communism” and “Hot” Mean More Than They Say

In The Tyranny of Words, Stuart Chase warned that words do more than describe reality—they carry ways of seeing the world. Some point to facts. Others evoke entire worldviews. Either way, words often carry an implied explanation of why things are the way they are. “It’s very hot” is an observation. Ask why it’s hot, however, and you’ve entered a political argument about climate change, economics, responsibility, and ideology. By contrast, when President Trump declared, “Communism is the exact opposite of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” in his recent speech at Mt. Rushmore, he wasn’t presenting evidence but invoking identity. The words communism, life, liberty, and happiness arrive already burdened with history and moral judgment.

Why does “hot” invite debate only when we ask why, while “communism” arrives with the answer already built in?

The answer lies in the stories words carry. Narratives do more than assign meaning—they explain whythings happen. They tell us what causes what, who is responsible, who deserves blame, and what should be done next. Whether the subject is climate or communism, the fiercest debates are rarely about facts or observations. They are about explanations.

Political arguments are, at their core, arguments about cause and effect. But causal stories change. For centuries, disease was blamed on poisonous “bad air.” Germ theory overturned that explanation. The words miasma and germ described two entirely different stories about what causes disease.

Science tests explanations. Politics often assumes them. One of the most persuasive political moves is to choose words that make the argument seem already settled. “Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty,” President Trump said. “It is the greatest threat to our country.” In his July 4 speech, Trump revived the rhetoric of the Cold War. But rather than implying that the communist Soviet Union or Russia were geopolitical threats to the United States – as was done during the Cold War – Trump was referring to the ideology of communism as the greatest threat to the U.S. internally, now the “enemy within.”

“There is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land,” he said. “You can be loyal to Karl Marx or you can be loyal to America. You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both.” For Trump, “communism” is a narrative shortcut. The word arrives with a ready-made story about cause and effect. For many Americans, the word evokes economic failure, government control, repression, and ultimately the collapse of the Soviet Union. Thus, the references to communism are both reminiscent of the Soviet Union threat during the Cold War for senior citizens as well as warnings to younger voters who might think socialists, democratic socialists, or plain progressive Democrats would threaten their individual liberty.

Trump’s diatribe against communism assumes that the United States won the Cold War both strategically and ideologically. If you even read Karl Marx, the implication is that you are embracing a failed worldview and are therefore not a true American. The implied narrative is that Marxism belongs to history’s losers, while American capitalism belongs to history’s winners. That is his assumed cause and effect.

The power of this narrative extends beyond Trump’s supporters. Even moderate Democrats have often sought to distance themselves from socialism because they recognize the political weight words similar to communism still carry. Following last month’s New York City Democratic primaries, where three democratic socialists defeated centrist Democrats, a group of moderate Democrats wrote a letter declaring, “We are capitalists, not socialists.” The letter reflected concern that association with democratic socialism could hurt Democratic candidates in upcoming competitive elections.

The political effectiveness of words like socialism or communism lies in the stories they already carry. Communism enters political debate as a conclusion, complete with assumptions about why societies succeed or fail. Hot, by contrast, begins as a straightforward observation. But the moment we ask why it is hot, the discussion shifts from observation to competing explanations. Different explanations produce different narratives, and those narratives point toward different policies. If the climate is driven mainly by natural cycles, there is little reason to reduce emissions. If human activity is the principal driver of rising temperatures, the policy implications are exactly the opposite.

This is why political debates rarely begin with facts alone. They begin with stories about cause. Once people agree on the cause, the policy almost writes itself. If carbon emissions cause warming, emissions must be reduced. If warming is primarily cyclical, adaptation makes more sense than mitigation. Trump echoed that narrative when he said, “I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again.” The implied conclusion is clear: keep driving, keep flying, keep using coal, and open more public lands to oil and gas development. The argument over policy is really an argument over the narrative that connects X to Y.

Stuart Chase understood that words are never merely labels. They are containers for explanations. Some words describe the world; others explain why the world is the way it is. Whether we are talking about rising temperatures or communism, the real argument is seldom over the word itself. It is over the narrative the word carries and the chain of cause and effect that follows from it.

The most powerful political words are more than simple definitions. “Communism” and “hot” arrive with stories already attached. As Stuart Chase observed, “Good language alone will not save mankind. But seeing the things behind the names will help us to understand the structure of the world we live in.” Words themselves are only the beginning. They are compressed narratives. The stories they carry are where politics begins.