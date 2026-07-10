How Israel and American Zionists Are Canceling First Amendment

While the world’s attention has been consumed by the Iran war, the fragile Lebanon ceasefire, and Trump’s reality show — AKA the “Board of Peace” — in Gaza, Israel has been executing a methodical, largely unreported Jewish apartheid program in the West Bank. It is ethnic cleansing in slow motion: intentional, documented, and normalized by journalists too timid, media outlets too embedded, and editors too biased to cover it honestly.

The numbers tell the story that Zionist-managed Western media outlets will not. The West Bank is experiencing its largest forced population transfer since 1967, according to a recent briefing to the UN Security Council. Israeli-enabled Jewish-mobs, sweeping movement restrictions, home demolitions, and race-based military repression have triggered the worst wave of systematic uprooting in nearly six decades. More than 33,000 Palestinians have been uprooted from the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Far’a refugee camps alone. Over 70 percent of displaced households reported that threats against women and children, including sexualized abuse by Israeli forces, were a decisive factor in their displacement.

Israel has allocated $338 million—much of it supplemented by donations from American tax-exempt 501(c) organizations—to expand illegal Jewish-only colonies and Zionist youth outposts in the occupied West Bank. At the same time, it is accelerating “Jewish-only” land transfer in Area C, which comprises 61 percent of the total area. In the U.S., synagogues host real estate events marketing properties in these exclusive colonies to American Jewish buyers. U.S. taxpayers, in effect, are subsidizing the Jewish-only entities, while tax-exempt synagogues are marketing the sale of misappropriated Palestinian land and reinforcing a system of Israeli Jewish-apartheid in the occupied West Bank.

This is not the byproduct of a so-called “self-defense” war. It is a part of a colonial policy bankrolled in part by the American taxpayer through tax-exempt organizations operating under the cover of Jewish and Christian Zionist philanthropy. Donations that enjoy the same IRS protections as a food bank or a children’s hospital are financing Palestinian ethnic cleansing, and the construction of Jewish-only colonies on stolen land. The American tax code has thereby become an accessory in promoting Israeli apartheid.

Displacement is not the only weapon. A 188-page report by the Palestinian Feminist Collective titled, “A Predatory State: Israeli Systemic Sexualized and Gendered Violence Against Palestinians,” documents what Palestinians have long known and what the Western press has long refused to print: sexual violence by Israeli forces against Palestinians in detention is not aberrant. It is institutional, systematic, and decades old.

Last March, Israeli military prosecutors canceled indictments against soldiers caught on video sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at Sde Teiman detention facility. Racist National Security Minister Ben-Gvir condemned the military for having attempted to charge them at all. No accountability followed. None was intended. This is the impunity apartheid requires, and the silence that sustains it.

Pro-Israel foundations fund Think Tanks and media organizations that set the parameters of acceptable debate before a single word is written. Social media algorithms suppress Palestinian postings while amplifying Israeli military statements as authoritative fact. TikTok became a “Chinese security risk” the moment it fell outside their algorithmic control. American Zionists pressured Congress to force its sale, ensuring the last major social media platform joined every other American social media outlet under the thumb of Israel-first ownership.

Zionist influence over social media is not a conspiracy theory; it is an openly declared strategy. On September 26, 2025, during a meeting with American (paid) influencers at Israel’s Consulate General in New York, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called social media “the most important weapon.” He praised the acquisition of TikTok by an Israel-first Zionist as “the most important purchase … right now,” underscoring that expanding Zionist dominance from traditional media to digital platforms is central to keeping Western audiences captive to Israeli falsehoods and manufactured Hasbara.

A rare exception came in May 2026, when New York Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof published a 3,700-word investigation, “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians.” Kristof interviewed 14 Palestinian men and women who described sexual assaults by Israeli prison guards, soldiers, settlers, and interrogators. Among the testimonies, one man said he was raped three times in a single day; a young woman recounted being stripped and abused at the start of every shift; another said interrogators showed her photographs of her rape and threatened to release them unless she cooperated with Israeli intelligence. Even three detained children reported sexual abuse.

Israel’s response was as revealing as the report itself. Rather than refute a single finding documented by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Nicholas Kristof, Netanyahu reached for the oldest weapon, playing the victim card, crying “blood libel” and vowing to sue the New York Times. Israel’s bullying of American activists critical of Israel and media outlets is not about defamation or even prevailing in court. It is a deterrence strategy by making the financial cost of covering Israeli war crimes high enough that editors think twice before approving the next investigation.

And when credible reporting breaks through regardless — as Kristof’s did — Zionists weaponize American courts to silence it, carving out Israeli war crimes as the one exception to the American First Amendment.