Remembering Artists From Another Time: Jean-Michel Basquiat

Truthful Fiction

I have always imagined ten and more Mantled Guereza monkeys nestled harmoniously atop an enormous Baobab Tree. The Tree of Life gave them sanctuary like a court of opinion with abacus beads heard sliding mathematics in real time.

Then I imagine:

The White Nile merges with the Blue Nile: Khartoum and more are forever beholden. The River Nile and Sir Richard Burton lead my eyes somewhere new. I dreamed in silence of carrying even one leg of photographer Carleton Watkins’ tripod as he sojourned across the American West. The unspoiled beauty of nature was ready for its close-up. The earth rotated. I wanted to feel the fear of breathing alone. Georgia O’Keeffe propped her easel in the tiny earthen landscapes, in quiet peace.

My world is empowered by the silence of creating. I am only aware when the Nile, the Yosemite, the Chihuahuan Desert spill out across the sky with stories we know yet never have known.

I press the shutter release on one or all three of my single-lens reflex cameras to capture different voids in space.

Alone on an entire planet but emboldened by what Burton wrote, Watkins snapped his shutter-release and O’Keeffe gestured with a brushstroke towards the canvas. The planet is not a lonely place.

My camera is alone like a single vowel among twenty-six letters. I am alone with my army of single-lens reflex cameras in mind in spirit. Alone is an envious castle. Alone is a place of shattered nerves. It is a place to be emboldened by what happens at 1/30th of a second before, and a slightly larger fraction that follows.

I have spent endless days happily connecting the dots of my past, present and future. The days often remind me of games—Chess, Go, Dominoes and even Scrabble. I often utilize the nature of board games to connect my pictures to a meaning of sorts. Names like games, tiles and pawns are like my finite mirrors. They offer an explanation for my decades of photography. Whoever or whatever poses before my lens is not a game but an everlasting experience. In that respect, Jean-Michel was an exquisite player.