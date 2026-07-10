I am going to have to eat some of my words about the World Cup for this one.

Today is gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you

By now, you should’ve somehow realised what you gotta do

I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

England football fans just can’t stop singing Wonderwall. Noel Gallagher originally said it was inspired by the 1968 film soundtrack Wonderwall Music by George Harrison in which the word “wonderwall” was meant to describe an imaginary friend or someone who “comes to save you from yourself”. Fans are hoping the team are coming to save them.

And backbeat, the word is on the street that the fire in your heart is out

I’m sure you’ve heard it all before, but you never really had a doubt

I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

For years, Oasis fans thought it was about then-girlfriend Meg Mathews—Noel Gallagher publicly denied this fact and only after their divorce did he admit it was about her all along.

And all the roads we have to walk are winding

And all the lights that lead us there are blinding

Characterful brother Liam Gallagher, who I drank with long after midnight in LA once, didn’t write it but he certainly made it famous. Although Liam delivers the iconic vocal, every single word and note was written by brother Noel, who I also drank with one long night down some stairs in London’s Dean Street. In fact, the contrast between Noel’s songwriting and Liam’s voice became one of Oasis’s great strengths, even for those who liked to dismiss them as pastiche Beatles. What they went on to do separately never quite did it for me, but their saga kept running, their tiffs were kept active, and presumably their bank accounts kept swelling too.

There are many things that I would like to say to you

But I don’t know how

Because maybe

You’re gonna be the one that saves me

And after all

You’re my wonderwall

Why I reckon the song means so much to so many England football fans at the still controversial at times World Cup is its brittle hope. Maybe. So many fans’ dreams now rest on this maybe. It could be the one that saves them.

Today was gonna be the day, but they’ll never throw it back to you

By now, you should’ve somehow realised what you’re not to do

I don’t believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

It’s actually one of the most-played songs in British music history. It’s been streamed billions of times and remains one of the most popular belters on radio, in pubs, and at weddings—even though it was released back in 1995.

And all the roads that lead you there were winding

And all the lights that light the way are blinding

There are many things that I would like to say to you

But I don’t know how

It was their first US Top 10 hit too. The lyrics are not exactly Philip Larkin but you don’t want them to be Philip Larkin. They are more than enough as they are. Even the occasional hollowness sounds real. It was Wonderwall that became the breakthrough that introduced them to mainstream American audiences, reaching the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Now it is back. It is back Stateside. And all the roads that led it back there are winding.

I said, “Maybe

You’re gonna be the one that saves me

And after all

You’re my wonderwall”

The music video didn’t do too badly either—over 508 million views when last looked. Lots of well-paid London visualists at the time used to pore over random elements within it such as the deliberately sparing blue on the acoustic guitar. Though hardly Godard, its largely black-and-white imagery went from tiresome clown to swinging saws with a kind of self-rocking ease. It also became an internet meme before memes were really memes. For years, guitar shops on Denmark Street in London’s Soho used to joke about every beginner walking in and immediately playing the opening chords. “Anyway, here’s Wonderwall” became one of the internet’s longest-running and funniest musical memes.

I said, “Maybe (I said maybe)

You’re gonna be the one that saves me

And after all

You’re my wonderwall”

Although it wasn’t written as a football anthem, England supporters now belt it out not just because the chorus is easy to join in on, but, I repeat, because of its vulnerability. For all of Liam’s consistent bravura, it is fetchingly non-macho. In fact, the slow build and emotional refrain makes it perfect for stadium singalongs. For me, it’s also a blessed relief not to have Sweet Caroline blasting out like it did among football fans for so long. Now, we have a bit of Mancunian tenderness.

I said, “Maybe (I said maybe)

You’re gonna be the one that saves me (saves me)

It probably doesn’t matter that many think the chorus begins with “Because maybe…” (It actually starts with “And after all…” before reaching the famous “You’re my wonderwall.”) The crowd often drowns out the first line anyway.

You’re gonna be the one that saves me (saves me)

You’re gonna be the one that saves me (saves me)

At this World Cup, Wonderwall has taken on a life all of its own and become a defining post-match football moment as many in the England team and country, almost teasingly, defy the tedious monoculturalisms meted out so regularly at their country by a curiously spiteful Vance and Musk.

Whatever happens next in the competition, they’re my wonderwall.

Artist: Oasis

Composition and lyrics: Noel Gallagher

Production & Engineering: Owen Morris and Noel Gallagher

Sources: Big Brother Recordings Ltd