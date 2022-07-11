Home
July 11, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
George Carlin: the Triumph of Bullshit
How Boris Johnson Became a Footnote
When History Called on the General
The Impact of Criminalizing Abortion on Prisoners and Mass Incarceration
Climate Nemesis
July 11, 2022
Roger Waters, Vijay Prashad and Manolo de Los Santos
Cuba Should Be Removed From the U.S. List of State Sponsors of Terrorism
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Privatizers Thwarted: Biden’s VA Facility Closing Panel Blocked in the Senate
Eric Draitser
The Folly of Sweden and Finland Joining NATO
Sam Pizzigati
Do You Need Luck To Get Really Rich?
Jeff Bryant
Can Community Schools Rescue a ‘Troubled’ District?
Binoy Kampmark
Abandoning the Sinking Rat: Boris Johnson Resigns
Daniel Warner
Witnessing and Celebrating a Unique Win-Win Moment
Thomas Knapp
On “Democracy” Metrics, the US Lags Britain
Cesar Chelala
Echoes of a Tragedy
A.D. Carson
Scapegoating Rap Music Hits New Low After Highland Park Shooting
Dean Baker
Private Sector Employment Passes Pre-Pandemic Level, Wage Growth Moderates
Thalif Deen
Let’s Eliminate Nuclear Weapons, Before They Eliminate Us
Weekend Edition
July 08, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Stephen F. Eisenman
The Highland Park Shooting and American Fascism Now
Eve Ottenberg
Heat and Drought Bake the World. Thank Climate Change
Paul Street
The Dems Doing Their Duty of Keeping the People Off the Streets
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Knocked Out and Re-Loaded
Theia Chatelle
The Story of Line 3
Robert Hunziker
Noam Chomsky and the United Nations Warn of Collapse
Vijay Prashad – Manolo de los Santos
How Cuba is Eradicating Child Mortality and Banishing the Diseases of the Poor
Ramzy Baroud
15 Years of Failed Experiments: Myths and Facts About the Israeli Siege on Gaza
Gary Leupp
The Breakdown of Legitimacy: A Good and Necessary Thing
Rick Baum
The Wealth of the Wealthiest 1% and Poorest 50% Since Biden Became President
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Supreme Court is Threatening America and the Planet
David Yearsley
The Gent From Ghent
Matthew Stevenson
Letter From Crimea: Yalta, Putin and the Cossacks
Paul Ryder
Biden, The Lame Duck
Maurizio Valsania
How Alito Cherrypicked History in Dobbs
Ron Jacobs
As if Poverty and Debt Will Make Us Rich
Robert Fantina
Pro-Life: Really?
John Kendall Hawkins
Black Sufferance / Insufferable Whites: An Interview with Reverend Dr. James Henry Harris
Binoy Kampmark
The Beasts of Nuclear Proliferation
Daniel Warner
Ukraine Reconstruction, Peace and Justice
Kevin Martin - Brad Wolf
The Illusion of Military Dominance
Jon Hochschartner
The Last Jedi Introduced Animal Welfare to Star Wars
Richard C. Gross
The Prequel
Jim Kavanagh
The Wrinkle: Abortion Rights, Vaccine Passports, and Bodily Autonomy
Peter Certo
An Ugly New Era of States Rights
Martha Rosenberg
A Bird Flu Depopulation Method So Cruel, Veterinarians Yell Foul
Nicky Reid
Democrats Will Never Be Queer Allies
Ann Garrison
The Ethiopian/Eritrean American Vote in Georgia
Matt Gannon – Kathy Kelly
War Scars the Earth. To Heal, We Must Cultivate Hope, not Harm
Kary Love
Time for a Convention of the People, by the People and for the People
Winslow Myers
The Nuclear Superpowers and True Self-Interest
Caoimhe Ring
Against; Not Trusting Men Again
Rick Thoman
Why is Alaska Burning?