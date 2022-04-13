Home
April 13, 2022
Dr. Cornel West: Philosophy in Our Time of Imperial Decay
by
CounterPunch Editors
April 13, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Russia’s Success in Syria’s Civil War Doesn’t Mean Much for Its Chances in Vast, United Ukraine
Richard Rubenstein
Russia vs. Ukraine: No Vaccine For War Fever
Jacob Hornberger
Why Not Joint War Crimes Trials?
Michael Welton
Ancient Dreams: “I Am A Citizen Of The World”
Eric Draitser
US Wages Financial War on Russia
Dave Lindorff
Defending Ukraine’s Draft Dodgers
Dean Baker
Paul Krugman, China, mRNA Vaccines, and Right-Wing Populism
Binoy Kampmark
Law’s Limits: The Passage of the Antilynching Bill
Wim Laven
The Case Against the GQP is Worse Than You Think
Daniel Warner
Zelensky is in a Hurry; Justice Isn’t
David Swanson
Learning the Wrong Lessons from Ukraine
Mathias Bernard
The Three-Way Split of French Politics
George Ochenski
Constitutional Betrayal in Montana
James C. Nelson
Protecting Our Environment? Not!
April 12, 2022
Melvin Goodman
Another Genocide: Bucha Joins Guernica and Babi Yar
Kenneth Surin
The Trial of Thomas Sankara’s Killers
Sam Pizzigati
What’s Going On in Buffalo?
Saqib Sheikh
Imran Khan’s Removal is a Blow, Not a Victory for Pakistan’s Democracy
Binoy Kampmark
Political Appointments: Downgrading the Australian Human Rights Commission
Eoghan O’Suilleabhain
Raytheon John: So Black and White!
John P. Ruehl
India Proves Isolating Russia isn’t Easy
Rebekah Entralgo
Workers, Members of Congress Join Forces to Save Senate Cafeteria Jobs
Nick Pemberton
I Won’t Cancel Will Smith (Not a Comedy Bit)
Amir Malik
Women in Punjab: Pushed to the Sidelines
Thomas Knapp
Beauty and the Culture War Beast: Buycott Beats Boycott
Dean Baker
The Reagan and Biden Booms
Yuko Sato
What’s Driving the Avian Flu Epidemic in Domesticated Birds
April 11, 2022
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
The Rise of Digi-Fascism
Patrick Mazza
How the Nation-State Crushed the Region and Created Our Global Survival Crisis
Robert Hunziker
Scientists Hit the Streets
Nick Turse
Washington’s Wedding Album From Hell
Ralph Nader
Corporate Media Ignores Senate Hearing on Corporate Greed and Inflation
Robert Koehler
Standing Together for the Sacred
John Feffer
After Putin
Bob Lord – William Rice
Elon Musk is Hiding the Ball Again on Taxes
Kirsten Matoy Carlson
Oklahoma State Officials Resist Supreme Court Ruling Affirming Tribal Authority Over American Indian Country
Dean Baker
The New York Times and Macron
Nick Licata
How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times
Urariano Mota
Why is the Earth Flat?
Weekend Edition
April 08, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Richard Falk
Why Ukraine?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: News From Never-Neverland
Tony McKenna
The Metaphysics of Memory
Stephen F. Eisenman
Wartime Dispatches
Michael Hudson
The Dollar Devours the Euro
Eric Draitser
Bucha Massacre Evidence and Russia’s Propaganda