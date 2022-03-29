Home
March 29, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
The Price America Paid for Madeleine Albright
One More Reason to Oppose Nuclear Technology
Re-Reading Theodor Adorno’s The Authoritarian Personality in an Age of Authoritarianism
The Empyreal Horn of Wadada Leo Smith
Marcus Rediker on History from Below, Anti-Slavery Resistance, and the Fearless Benjamin Lay
March 29, 2022
Melvin Goodman
Biden Gets a Chance to Get the Refugee Issue Right
Ramzy Baroud
Time is Ticking: Israel’s Balancing Act in Ukraine is Likely to Backfire
Eric Draitser
Exposing Fake Anti-Imperialism on Ukraine
Heidi Morrison
What is “Unbelievable” Violence?
Sam Pizzigati
Who’s Enabling Putin’s Enablers?
Ralph Nader
No Corporate Law and Power Questions for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Victor Grossman
NATO Notes
Howard Lisnoff
Ukraine and Russia; Flags and Wars
Robert Koehler
When Jim Crow greeted black veterans
Norman Solomon
Biden’s Unhinged Call for Regime Change in Russia
Winslow Myers
Beyond Deterrence
John Feffer
The Five Plagues Testing Humanity
Thomas Knapp
Global Food Shortages: How Does Your Garden (or Pantry) Grow?
Ernest Agee
Tornadoes and Climate Change: Why Dixie is the New Tornado Alley
John Kendall Hawkins
Sonnet: I’m Maddy As Hell
March 28, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
The Rising Threat of Nuclear War
Vijay Prashad
Hunger Stalks Central Asia as the Ukraine War Unfolds
Robert Hunziker
Antarctica on Edge
Don Fitz
Cuba Prepares for Disaster
Sonali Kolhatkar
Corporations Are Suppressing Wages…There’s an Easy Fix for That
Ken McAloon
1052 and All That
Howie Wolke
Population and the Disease of Growth
David L. Pike
American Bunker Fantasies
Urariano Mota
The Anonymous Communists of Recife
Helen Flannery – Chuck Collins
Time to Move the Money: Independent Research on Donor-Advised Funds
Ed Sanders
Biden on Putin
Weekend Edition
March 25, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Stanley L. Cohen
Imperialism and the Struggle Against It Begins at Home
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Both Ends Burning
Patrick Cockburn
Ukraine Could Turn Into Another Endless War, Especially if NATO Decides More Than Just Peace is Needed
Matthew Stevenson
Putin is Not Dealin’
Stephen F. Eisenman
A Coward’s War
Eve Ottenberg
Immune to War Fever, Some Countries Stay Neutral to Russia
Michael Hudson – Ross Ashcroft
The Blowback from Sanctions on Russia
Eric Draitser
Russian Military Adapting in Ukraine
Paul Street
Thinking About the Unthinkable
Jean Wyllys – Julie Wark
Brazil, Amazon, World: Govern By Hate
Paul Atwood
To the Last Ukrainian or All of Us?
Robert Hunziker
The Truth About IPCC Reports
Todd Miller
Cruelty as Border Policy: the Biden Version
Ben Debney
Marxism against Marxism
Ramzy Baroud
The Billion Dollar Deal that Made Google and Amazon Partners in the Israeli Occupation of Palestine
Sonali Kolhatkar
This is the Time to Kick Our Oil Addiction
Jonathan Feldman
Stockholm Syndrome 2022: The Faustian Bargain of Left Militarism in Ukraine
James C. Nelson
American Democracy: Alive or Dead?
Peter Byrne
The Shame of Santa Rosa, California: Whiteness, and the Culture of Lynching