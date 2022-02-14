Biocrusts: the Key to Ecosystem Health

by

Biological soil crusts, known as biocrusts, are lichens, algae, mosses, fungi, and cyanobacteria common on the soil surface.[i]They are critical to arid ecosystems, where they help to reduce soil erosion and maintain stability. They assist in water retention and act like soil mulch. They also create an underground network of filaments that binds soil together.

In arid ecosystems, biocrusts act like living mulch that helps retain moisture in the soil, and they can inhibit the establishment of exotic annuals like cheatgrass. Once biocrusts are destroyed, it is easier to establish annuals such as cheatgrass. [ii]Indeed, the loss of biocrusts is perhaps one of the significant reasons cheatgrass has colonized so much of the West’s sagebrush ecosystems.[iii]

Despite their essential role in ecosystem stability, they are easily destroyed by ORVs, mountain bikes, and even hikers. However, the biggest factor in biocrust destruction and loss is livestock, whose hooves break up the crusts.[iv]

One of the adaptations of biocrusts to arid ecosystems is the ability to dry out and suspend respiration without serious consequences.[v]

Another vital function of biocrusts is nitrogen fixation.[vi] Nitrogen is essential to soil fertility.[vii] Soils with biocrusts exhibit higher nitrogen levels than where the biocrusts are absent.[viii]

The micro topography created by soil crusts aids water infiltration.[ix]

Yet the destruction and loss of biocrust get almost no attention from federal and state agencies that manage rangelands. Until cows learn to fly, it is impossible to graze any area without destroying the crusts.



