September 9, 2021
88,000 tons of radioactive waste – and nowhere to put it
by
Josh Frank
September 09, 2021
Jeff Halper
New Opportunities For Progressives in an Evolving Middle East?
Seiji Yamada
Twenty Years After 9/11: a Health Worker’s Perspective
Kenneth Surin
Battle of the Plutocrats in Virginia
David Rosen
The End of White Hegemony?
Howard Lisnoff
So Long to a Sense of Community
James A Haught
Sept. 11 – Day of Warning
George Ochenski
Republican FreeDumb is Killing Us
Colin Todhunter
Address the Global Public Health Crisis: Ban Glyphosate Now!
Dean Baker
Cheap Fun: Job Growth Under Trump and Biden
September 08, 2021
Melvin Goodman
Is It Biden’s Turn to be Boxed In?
Kathy Deacon
Covering All Bases in the ER
Jeffrey St. Clair
Deserters Make Good Ancestors: Reflections on Robert E. Lee and Virgil Marion St. Clair
James Bovard
9/11 and My Pariah Decade
Gabriel Kuhn
Sápmi: Resisting Green Colonialism
Rosa Elizalde
The Money That Never Arrives in Cuba
Stephen F. Eisenman
Kabul on My Mind
Norman Solomon
Abortion Bounty Hunters in Texas Are Vigilantes Not ‘Whistleblowers’
Binoy Kampmark
Patriotic Snitch: Bob Hawke as US Informant
David Swanson
What Ending a War Could Look Like
Jacob G. Hornberger
Crocodile Tears for Women’s Rights in Afghanistan
Tracy Bindel
Ezmerai Ahmadi: a Personal Update on Afghanistan
Ron Forthofer
Afghanistan and the US Corporate Media
Norman Solomon
Abortion Bounty Hunters in Texas Are Not ‘Whistleblowers’: They’re Cruel Vigilantes
CounterPunch News Service
Climate Change Threatens Recovery of Endangered Colorado River Fish
September 07, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
American Failure: Washington’s Doomed New Way of Waging War
Richard Eskow
Afghanistan and the Purdue Pharma Case are Reminders That the U.S. is a Failed Narco-State, Too
Prabir Purkayastha
Chip War: Can the U.S. Really Gain From China’s Pain?
John O'Kane
Ibram X. Kendi And Democratic Debate
David Rovics
Refugee Ancestors
Bama Athreya
Trade Policy Won’t Work Until It Works for Women
Mitchel Cohen
When Will it End? NYC Renews its Toxic Pesticide Spray Program to Kill Mosquitoes Said to be Carrying West Nile Virus
Dean Baker
Debt Doesn’t Go Away Just Because Senator Manchin and Others in Washington Choose Not to Think About It
Kenn Orphan
A Letter to Americans About Afghanistan
Richard C. Gross
Conservative Republican Demagogues
Sam Pizzigati
The Structural Greed of Corporate America
Thom Hartmann
Is America Doomed? Or is This Just a Huge Opportunity for the Progressive Agenda?
Robert Jensen
Can We Learn From History?
September 06, 2021
Dave Lindorff
Cat 4 and 5 Hurricanes, Tornados Where They Haven’t Been, and Rising Temps Ahead Bode More to Come
Paul Street
The Frontier is Closed: Capitalist and Constitutional Chickens Coming Home to Cancerous Roost
Andrew Moss
Immigration and National Identity
Elia Vasquez
The Colonized Mindset and the Failure of New Mexico Public Education
Dean Baker
Why August Wasn’t a Terrible Month for Jobs
Mark Weisbrot
US Labor’s Future May Depend on Monetary and Fiscal Policy
Binoy Kampmark
Blinken Says No to Greenland Real Estate
Ralph Nader
Microchip, Macro Impact, Micro Vision
